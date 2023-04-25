https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/hollywood-mourns-death-of-famed-artist-activist-harry-belafonte-1109830816.html

Hollywood Mourns Death of Famed Artist, Activist Harry Belafonte

Hollywood Mourns Death of Famed Artist, Activist Harry Belafonte

A host of public figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Harry Belafonte, who passed away at the age of 96 due to congestive heart failure at his New York home.

A host of public figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to artist and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at his New York home from congestive heart failure. The famed figure was 96 years-old.Director Spike Lee, who worked with Belafonte on his final film "BlacKkKlansman," expressed his condolences and emphasized the importance of celebrating the accomplishments of our elders while they are still alive.Other celebrities, such as TV personality Oprah Winfrey, and musicians Questlove and Ice Cube, hailed Belafonte as a trailblazer and praised his contributions to music, art, and civil rights activism. Singer Tony Bennett shared photos of him with Belafonte from the 1940s and a more recent shot, adding that his friend fought for social justice and never gave up.Actors Mia Farrow and Jeffrey Wright also offered their respects, with Farrow stating Belafonte's life served as an example of what people should aspire to be.Streaming platform Spotify and cable network Turner Classic Movies also paid tribute to the icon, as did director Ava DuVernay, who shared a quote from Belafonte himself.The Life Path of Harry BelafonteBorn on March 1, 1928, in Harlem, New York, Belafonte grew up in poverty, but his love of music and his remarkable voice propelled him to stardom. He first rose to fame in the 1950s with hits like "The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" and "Jamaica Farewell," which became anthems of the Caribbean sound in the United States.But Belafonte's music was more than just entertainment. He used his platform to speak out against injustice and inequality, becoming a leading voice in the Civil Rights Movement. He worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other activists to challenge segregation and discrimination, using his fame to draw attention to the cause.Assistance given to the cause by Belafonte ranged from funding bail posts, campaigns against segregation and helping to launch voter registration drives. However, his assistance was not solely bound to the US; in fact, Belafonte also campaigned for Nelson Mandela's release in South Africa. The artist also threw his backing into famine relief efforts, taking part in the "We Are the World" recording and concerts in the mid 1980s.Belafonte was one of the first artists to embrace the power of television, using it to spread his message of social justice. He hosted "The Tonight Show" and "The Muppet Show," and appeared on countless other programs throughout his lifetime, using his platform to address social problems.In addition to his activism, Belafonte was also a celebrated actor, starring in films like "Carmen Jones" and "Island in the Sun." He continued to perform and record music throughout his life, receiving numerous awards and accolades. Moreover he become one of 23 EGOT winners in the world, receiving:Belafonte is survived by his wife, four kids, two stepchildren and eight grandchildren.

