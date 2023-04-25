https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/lavrov-holds-presser-after-unsc-meeting-on-middle-east-1109817998.html
Lavrov Holds Presser after UNSC Meeting on Middle East
Lavrov Holds Presser after UNSC Meeting on Middle East
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov holds a presser after UNSC meeting on Middle East and Israeli-Palestinian tensions
The Russian FM is expected to comment on Middle East politics, making emphasis on the recent Israeli-Palestinian escalation.Previously Lavrov stated that Washington is blocking the meetings of Middle East Quartet, comprised of Russia, UN, EU and US. The top diplomat alleged that the White House intends to cast US as a peacemaker in the region, yet Lavrov is concerned that Washington will blatantly ignore UN principles for the sake of regaining lost prestige in the Middle East.
17:06 GMT 25.04.2023
The Middle East is considered one of most complicated regions with religious and ethnic sectarianism recently exacerbated by inconsistent US policy. Russia has decades-long experience of mediating the tensions in the Middle East.
The Russian FM is expected to comment on Middle East politics, making emphasis on the recent Israeli-Palestinian escalation.
Previously Lavrov stated that Washington is blocking the meetings of Middle East Quartet, comprised of Russia, UN, EU and US. The top diplomat alleged that the White House intends to cast US as a peacemaker in the region, yet Lavrov is concerned that Washington will blatantly ignore UN principles for the sake of regaining lost prestige in the Middle East.