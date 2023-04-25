https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/lavrov-holds-presser-after-unsc-meeting-on-middle-east-1109817998.html

Lavrov Holds Presser after UNSC Meeting on Middle East

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov holds a presser after UNSC meeting on Middle East and Israeli-Palestinian tensions

The Russian FM is expected to comment on Middle East politics, making emphasis on the recent Israeli-Palestinian escalation.Previously Lavrov stated that Washington is blocking the meetings of Middle East Quartet, comprised of Russia, UN, EU and US. The top diplomat alleged that the White House intends to cast US as a peacemaker in the region, yet Lavrov is concerned that Washington will blatantly ignore UN principles for the sake of regaining lost prestige in the Middle East.

