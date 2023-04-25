https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/north-dakota-governor-signs-bill-banning-all-abortions-at-six-weeks-1109809490.html

North Dakota Governor Signs Bill Banning All Abortions at Six Weeks

North Dakota Governor Signs Bill Banning All Abortions at Six Weeks

On Monday North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. The decision is one of the strictest in the country and comes just two weeks after a similar ban in Florida was passed.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation on Monday banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, marking one of the strictest laws in the US.The legislation will effectively ban rape victims and victims of incest from being able to obtain an abortion. Most women, according to the American Pregnancy Association, find out they are pregnant four to seven weeks following conception.Democratic Representative Gretchen Dobervich had attempted to amend the bill from six week to 12 weeks for women who have been the victim of sexual violence, however, the state House panel had rejected the move.The bill cleared the lower chamber with a 76-14 vote; the Senate earlier approved of the bill 42-5. The legislation is expected to take effect immediately, but according to US media it is on hold while it waits for a ruling from the state’s Supreme Court.Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, bans on abortions at all stages of pregnancy are in place in 13 US states, and on hold in four others due to court injunctions. Meanwhile, Democratic states have moved to strengthen access to abortion in their states.Earlier this month, North Dakota voted to raise their own meal reimbursements from $35 per day to $45 per day, despite voting down a bill which would have provided free school lunches for children whose families are at 200% the federal poverty level (which equates to an income of $49,720 for a family of three).“Yes I can understand kids going hungry, but is that really the problem of the school district, is that the problem of the state of North Dakota? It’s really the problem of parents being negligent with their kids,” Senator Mike Wobbema said during the vote in late March.Wobbema is one of the senators who voted in favor of boosting daily meal reimbursements for himself and his colleagues.On Friday, Burgum also signed a law that will restrict health care for transgender people in the state, and make it a crime to give a person younger than the age of 18 gender-affirming medical treatments.

