One in 7 Frenchmen Reportedly Fighting in Ukraine Have Died

Ten of the 70 Frenchmen fighting in the Ukrainian foreign legion have died since the start of the conflict and the flow of fresh blood is drying out, survivors told French newspaper.

The French daily spoke to three men who have fought alongside Ukrainian ground forces. It said the numbers could not be independently verified.The fighter identified as Pierre estimated that only a third of foreign fighters had military training before coming to Ukraine. Many joined the fray in search of "adventure and adrenaline."The French are a minority, the man admitted, adding this made him feel disappointed. He said the conflict could draw out.Fewer fighters have reportedly been going to Ukraine in recent months, despite Ukraine's preparations for a much-touted spring offensive, and some of those coming home face criminal investigation.Many European countries have a ban on foreign fighting in place. France views cases of its nationals who are foreign fighters on a case-by-case basis. Two Frenchmen have been arrested after returning to France this month on suspicion of involvement in extremism.

