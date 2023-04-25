https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/poll-what-do-you-think-about-joe-biden-running-for-president-in-2024-1109820832.html
Poll: What Do You Think About Joe Biden Running for President in 2024?
Joe Biden has recently announced he is going to participate in the presidential race next year. The politician already holds the title of the oldest sitting POTUS in history - and if reelected in 2024, he would be 82.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!
