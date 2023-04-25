Potential Indictment Against Trump in Georgia Election Case May Emerge This Summer
© AP Photo / Mark HumphreyFormer President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Former US President Donald Trump was earlier indicted in an unrelated case in New York over hush payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. However, the former president is also under a federal investigation for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.
The Georgia District Attorney in charge of an election fraud case centered on former US President Donald Trump and his allies says that charges will likely be issued during the next term of court, which runs from July 11 to September 1.
Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff, informing him to prepare his department for “heightened security” ahead of her announcement that she expects may provoke a “significant public reaction.”
Willis also sent similar letters to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and director of Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency Matthew Kallmyer.
“In the near future, I will announce charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 General Election," the letter reads. "I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in the coming months due to this pending announcement.”
Willis cites “open-source intelligence” that her announcement may create a “significant public reaction” that may “go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence[.]”
Willis previously said in January that charges in the case were “imminent.”
The investigation was opened in early 2021 after a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became public. In that call, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to make Trump the victor in the state. Joe Biden won the state by more than 11,000 votes.
Earlier this week, Willis filed a motion to dismiss the lawyer representing some of the fake electors allegedly used by Trump's team in their alleged attempt to overturn election result. The motion alleged the lawyer, Kimberly Debrow, failed to communicate an offer of immunity to many of the fake electors. Prior to the motion, it was not known that Willis was willing to extend immunity to some of the electors.
Trump is also facing 34 felony counts of “falsifying business records” in an unrelated case in New York. That case stems from hush money payments he allegedly made to quiet accusations that he had an extramarital affair before the 2016 election and how those payments were classified by his campaign.