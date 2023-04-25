https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/russia-reveals-fast--accurate-breakthrough-diagnostic-method-for-cancer-1109823257.html

Russia Reveals Fast & Accurate Breakthrough Diagnostic Method for Cancer

Russia Reveals Fast & Accurate Breakthrough Diagnostic Method for Cancer

Researchers from the National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University developed a the radiopharmaceutical for an accurate prostate cancer diagnosis.

2023-04-25T15:40+0000

2023-04-25T15:40+0000

2023-04-25T15:40+0000

beyond politics

russia

science & tech

scientific research

cancer treatment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109822982_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b74797bb1cce7711d9e57aa63f84a89e.jpg

According to the researchers, in addition to being cheaper than its counterparts, this medication is easier to manufacture, and makes it possible to treat more patients in a timely manner, the university press service stated.Cancer diagnosis and therapy through the use of radioisotopes is a relevant and crucial trajectory of medicine. Using radionuclides makes it possible to identify and kill cancer cells.Cancer diagnosis and treatment by way of radiopharmaceuticals, including a compound based on the isotope Lutetium-177 PSMA used in Russia, involve selecting patients using positron emission tomography (PET). PET scanners are expensive and not widespread globally, the scientists explained.The more accessible and accurate the diagnosis, the more patients will be able to receive timely and effective treatment, the scientists emphasized.A group of scientists from the National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University sponsored by Ministry of Education and Science's program “Priority 2030” developed the radiopharmaceutical agent for the accurate diagnosis of prostate cancer, and it does not require any PET. According to the experts, the drug consists of the isotope - technetium-99m - and a specific protein molecule.“The protein is susceptible to a prostate-specific membrane antigen – a membrane protein in prostate cancer cells. The protein identifies the enzyme in the body, and the isotope, as a siren light, points to the tumor," explained Roman Zelchan, D.Sc. senior researcher, and top-level physician-radiologist from the Nuclear Medicine Department within the Cancer Research Institute of Tomsk NRMC.This drug will make it possible to boost the availability of nuclear medicine to the Russian population, the scientists emphasized. According to them, its development is focused on being utilized in combination with a single-photon emission computed tomography, and this technology is available in almost any city.“The drug in the form of a solution is administered intravenously. In two hours, a tomography is performed. It accumulates quite intensively and specifically in a prostate primary tumor and its metastases. The drug formula is non-toxic and is excreted from the body within a few hours," Zelchan stated.This drug is much cheaper than its counterparts based on gallium and fluorine isotopes. In addition, it is easier to manufacture, which enables its mass production, the developers noted. According to the scientists, it could be in high demand in many Asian and African countries, where PET is not widespread.Phase I clinical trial has started in the Cancer Research Institute of Tomsk NRMC. According to specialists, the drug may be ready for a clinical use by the end of 2023.National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University develops domestic drugs for cancer diagnosis and treatment under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Education and Science's program dubbed “Priority 2030” as part of the “Healthy engineering” strategic project.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201008/advanced-science-against-cancer-russian-scientists-pushing-the-envelope-1080704733.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220217/anti-cancer-material-extracted-from-tropical-plant-created-in-russia-1093102353.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190502/cancer-treatment-delay-brexit-1074642995.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220204/world-cancer-day-doctors-reveal-early-disease-signs-share-tips-on-how-to-prevent-it-from-spreading-1092735475.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, science, cancer treatment, national research tomsk polytechnic university