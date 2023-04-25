https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/russia-slams-us-for-banning-diplomats-from-holding-elbe-day-commemorations-again-1109813466.html

Russia Slams US for Banning Diplomats From Holding Elbe Day Commemorations… Again

Russia Slams US for Banning Diplomats From Holding Elbe Day Commemorations… Again

Completing the defeat of Nazi Germany, Soviet and American troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945, which is considered the highest point in the allied relations of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.

2023-04-25T12:16+0000

2023-04-25T12:16+0000

2023-04-25T12:16+0000

world

russia

us

elbe day

world war ii

soldiers

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095022872_0:0:3081:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_fed9e6732e651bcb7b0563dcfae08cdc.jpg

The US has again banned the Russian Embassy from holding a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at an Arlington Cemetery memorial to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Soviet and American forces meeting at the Elbe River, Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Tuesday."It becomes increasingly difficult for us to reach out to official Washington regarding the importance of preserving memory and working together to immortalize the heroes of those times," the Russian diplomat said.He recalled that the Russian Embassy has been banned from holding a traditional ceremony dedicated to Elbe Day for the second year in a row. He added that last year, diplomats were not allowed to visit the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, where Soviet pilots are buried.According to him, Elbe Day - which is annually marked on April 25 - "symbolizes the brotherhood of the USSR and the USA," who fought together against Nazi Germany during the Second World War."We must prevent previous mistakes from being repeated. Currently, the common task is to fight for peace and security in order to root out seedlings of the ‘brown plague’ that have already thrived in Ukraine and in a number of European states. We also should tackle any attempts to justify Nazi criminals and their accomplices," the Russian diplomat concluded.Elbe Day Elbe Day dates back to April 25, 1945, when US army soldier Albert Kotzebue crossed the river in a boat with three men of the American intelligence and reconnaissance platoon near the German town of Strehla. On the east bank, they met servicemen of a Red Army Guards rifle regiment of the First Ukrainian Front under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Gordeyev.Also that day, another US patrol under Second Lieutenant William Robertson met their Soviet brothers-in-arms commanded by Lieutenant Alexander Silvashko near the destroyed Elbe bridge on the outskirts of the German city of Torgau, southwest of Berlin.According to memoirs of Soviet officer Alexey Gorliansky who took part in the historic meeting, at first the Red Army soldiers confused the Americans with the Germans, but quickly realized their mistake after one of the US servicemen yelled, “Muscovi-Washington. Hitler caput. Harrah!”As for Silvashko and Robertson, they posed for a stock photo showing them warmly greet each other against a background of Soviet and American flags, and a poster reading "East meets West." The photograph went viral across the world, becoming a symbol of unity among the allies of the anti-Hitler coalition. Importantly, the subsequent deterioration in US-USSR relations didn't stop Robertson and Silvashko from staying good friends for the rest of their life. Robertson visited the Soviet Union several times to see Silvashko.Similarly, April 26, 1945, saw a meeting in Torgau between Soviet and US commanders Vladimir Rusakov and Emil F. Reinhardt, respectively, with the two posing for the formal "Handshake of Torgau" in front of photographers the following day, April 27.Historians say that as a result of the unification of anti-Hitler coalition forces on April 25, 1945, the German armed forces were split into northern and southern parts, which indicated an important step toward the end of WWII.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

elbe day commemorations, second world war, soviet and american soldiers, us' ban of elbe day comemmorations