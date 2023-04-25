https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/russias-state-of-the-art-armata-tanks-reportedly-on-mission-in-ukraine-1109810460.html

Russia’s State-of-the-Art Armata Tanks Reportedly on Mission in Ukraine

The T-14 Armata tank is a next-generation combat vehicle that has an unmanned remote-controlled turret, while the crew is protected by an armored capsule.

The Russian Armed Forces have started using the T-14, the country's most advanced battle tank, in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, a well-informed source told Sputnik.According to the insider, the T-14s taking part in the Russian special operation have been fitted with "additional side protection from anti-tank ammunition."The source added that Armata crews earlier underwent training at firing ranges located in one of the people's republics of Donbass which became part of Russia last year.Touted as the world's only third-generation tank with no equal, the Armata has a combat module that is completely remote-controlled, while the crew is securely accommodated in an armored capsule isolated from both the fuel section and munitions. This means that in the event of the tank being hit, its crew is more likely to survive.The T-14’s armament includes a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-controlled machine gun.

