https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/russias-state-of-the-art-armata-tanks-reportedly-on-mission-in-ukraine-1109810460.html
Russia’s State-of-the-Art Armata Tanks Reportedly on Mission in Ukraine
Russia’s State-of-the-Art Armata Tanks Reportedly on Mission in Ukraine
The T-14 Armata tank is a next-generation combat vehicle that has an unmanned remote-controlled turret, while the crew is protected by an armored capsule.
2023-04-25T05:11+0000
2023-04-25T05:11+0000
2023-04-25T05:27+0000
russia
ukraine
special operation
tank
armata t-14 tank
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179037_0:364:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_242f64f721b5a8fc9e800edd0a631e28.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces have started using the T-14, the country's most advanced battle tank, in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, a well-informed source told Sputnik.According to the insider, the T-14s taking part in the Russian special operation have been fitted with "additional side protection from anti-tank ammunition."The source added that Armata crews earlier underwent training at firing ranges located in one of the people's republics of Donbass which became part of Russia last year.Touted as the world's only third-generation tank with no equal, the Armata has a combat module that is completely remote-controlled, while the crew is securely accommodated in an armored capsule isolated from both the fuel section and munitions. This means that in the event of the tank being hit, its crew is more likely to survive.The T-14’s armament includes a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-controlled machine gun.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200419/trial-by-fire-and-sand-russian-armata-battle-tank-gets-tested-in-syria-1079022868.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179037_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e12944a08d3f5bda07f2377b82319e65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia's special military operation in ukraine, people's republic of donbass, shelling of ukrainian troops' positioins, russia's advanced t-14 armata tank
russia's special military operation in ukraine, people's republic of donbass, shelling of ukrainian troops' positioins, russia's advanced t-14 armata tank
Russia’s State-of-the-Art Armata Tanks Reportedly on Mission in Ukraine
05:11 GMT 25.04.2023 (Updated: 05:27 GMT 25.04.2023)
The T-14 Armata tank is a next-generation combat vehicle that has an unmanned remote-controlled turret, while the crew is protected by an armored capsule.
The Russian Armed Forces have started using the T-14, the country's most advanced battle tank, in the zone of the special military operation
in Ukraine, a well-informed source told Sputnik.
The Armata tanks are being used to shell Ukrainian troop positions; however, these armed vehicles have not yet been involved in “direct assault operations,” the source said.
According to the insider, the T-14s
taking part in the Russian special operation have been fitted with "additional side protection from anti-tank ammunition."
The source added that Armata crews earlier underwent training at firing ranges located in one of the people's republics of Donbass which became part of Russia last year.
Touted as the world's only third-generation tank
with no equal, the Armata has a combat module that is completely remote-controlled, while the crew is securely accommodated in an armored capsule isolated from both the fuel section and munitions. This means that in the event of the tank being hit, its crew is more likely to survive.
The T-14’s armament includes a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-controlled machine gun.