Shoigu Holds Bilateral Talks With Iran, Syria, Turkiye Counterparts
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held meetings with the heads of the military departments of Iran, Turkiye and Syria in Moscow.
"On April 25, 2023, the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, held a number of bilateral talks with the heads of the military departments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic who arrived in Moscow. During the meetings, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as various aspects of ensuring global and regional security were discussed," the ministry said.
russia, middle east, iran, turkiye, syria

Shoigu Holds Bilateral Talks With Iran, Syria, Turkiye Counterparts

12:17 GMT 25.04.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held several bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of Syria, Iran and Turkiye in Moscow, and discussed ensuring global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, April 7, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Analysis
Russia and Turkiye Seeking to Restore Europe's Eurasia Ties Disrupted by US
7 April, 18:44 GMT
