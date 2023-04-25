https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/shoigu-holds-bilateral-talks-with-iran-syria-turkiye-counterparts-1109817465.html

Shoigu Holds Bilateral Talks With Iran, Syria, Turkiye Counterparts

Shoigu Holds Bilateral Talks With Iran, Syria, Turkiye Counterparts

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held meetings with the heads of the military departments of Iran, Turkiye and Syria in Moscow.

2023-04-25T12:17+0000

2023-04-25T12:17+0000

2023-04-25T12:17+0000

russia

iran

turkiye

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576638_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_12ffa31be21ecef98d9ac8329e9337c2.jpg

"On April 25, 2023, the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, held a number of bilateral talks with the heads of the military departments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic who arrived in Moscow. During the meetings, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as various aspects of ensuring global and regional security were discussed," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-and-turkiye-seeking-to-restore-europes-eurasia-ties-disrupted-by-us-1109249960.html

iran

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, middle east, iran, turkiye, syria