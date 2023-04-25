https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/st-georges-ribbon-symbol-of-the-fight-against-nazism-past-present-1109828505.html

St. George's Ribbon: Symbol of the Fight Against Nazism, Past & Present

The ribbon is a symbol meant to be displayed by people from all walks of life who wish to pay their respects to the men and women who fought in World War II against Nazi Germany and its allies.

The design of the black-and-orange ribbon resembles both the ribbon of the Order of St. George, a military award from the times of the Russian Empire, and the symbol of the elite guard of the Soviet Army.But while this resemblance is not exactly coincidental, the ribbon itself is not some kind of award or military insignia – it is a symbol, meant to be displayed by people from all walks of life who wish to pay their respects to the men and women who fought in World War II against Nazi Germany and its allies.The inaugural event involving the distribution of the St. George’s ribbons to people was held in 2005, from April 25 till May 9.Since 2014, the ribbon of St. George event is being held under the auspices of RIA Novosti’s successor – the International Information Agency "Rossiya Segondya."Speaking at the launch of this year’s ribbon of St. George campaign, Rossiya Segodnya chief Dmitry Kiselev stressed that the meaning conveyed by the ribbon has changed over the past year.While previously it was about the victory in World War II that took place decades ago, now "our soldiers, our heroes repeat the heroic deeds of our fathers and grandfathers," Kiselev said, apparently referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in 2014, the ribbon of St. George became one of the symbols used by the people of Donbass who refused to accept the results of a bloody coup in Kiev and bow down to those who openly glorified the WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborators.

