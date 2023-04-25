https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/switzerland-imported-over-10-tonnes-of-russian-gold-in-march-1109818583.html
Switzerland Imported Over 10 Tonnes of Russian Gold in March
Switzerland claims that gold importing was done in compliance with all the trade restrictions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland imported more than 10 tonnes of Russian gold via the United Kingdom in March, for a total sum of 565 million Swiss francs ($638 million), in compliance with all the trade restrictions, the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) said on Tuesday.
"The imports from Russia
reached 569 million francs in March, of which 565 million francs fall on gold, produced in Russia (10,117 kilograms [22,304 pounds]), that was imported to Switzerland via the UK," the FOCBS said in a statement.
The gold imports comply with the current rules of trade, the FOCBS added.
The exports to Russia amounted to 283 million francs of which 225 million fall on pharmaceutical products, according to the statistics.
In August 2022, Switzerland imposed embargo on gold produced in Russia. However, the limitations do not affect the gold that was transported from Russia before the implementation of the embargo and produced before March 7, 2022.