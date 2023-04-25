International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/switzerland-imported-over-10-tonnes-of-russian-gold-in-march-1109818583.html
Switzerland Imported Over 10 Tonnes of Russian Gold in March
Switzerland Imported Over 10 Tonnes of Russian Gold in March
Switzerland claims that gold importing was done in compliance with all the trade restrictions.
2023-04-25T12:59+0000
2023-04-25T12:59+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
gold
switzerland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107643/66/1076436692_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_bcd29a307370c087c31ecefd3fca06ef.jpg
"The imports from Russia reached 569 million francs in March, of which 565 million francs fall on gold, produced in Russia (10,117 kilograms [22,304 pounds]), that was imported to Switzerland via the UK," the FOCBS said in a statement. The gold imports comply with the current rules of trade, the FOCBS added. The exports to Russia amounted to 283 million francs of which 225 million fall on pharmaceutical products, according to the statistics. In August 2022, Switzerland imposed embargo on gold produced in Russia. However, the limitations do not affect the gold that was transported from Russia before the implementation of the embargo and produced before March 7, 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220627/india-resumes-search-for-worlds-biggest-gold-coin-weighing-12kg-after-35-years---reports-1096713475.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107643/66/1076436692_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9b201ca8f2e5ac5197856ac2332a57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, russian gold, switzerland, russian exports
russian economy under sanctions, russian gold, switzerland, russian exports

Switzerland Imported Over 10 Tonnes of Russian Gold in March

12:59 GMT 25.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankGold Produced in Russia
Gold Produced in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland imported more than 10 tonnes of Russian gold via the United Kingdom in March, for a total sum of 565 million Swiss francs ($638 million), in compliance with all the trade restrictions, the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) said on Tuesday.
"The imports from Russia reached 569 million francs in March, of which 565 million francs fall on gold, produced in Russia (10,117 kilograms [22,304 pounds]), that was imported to Switzerland via the UK," the FOCBS said in a statement.
The gold imports comply with the current rules of trade, the FOCBS added.
The world's biggest gold coin with a portrait of Jahangir (obverse) and an image of a lion surmounted by the sun (reverse). - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
India Resumes Search for World's Biggest Gold Coin Weighing 12kg After 35 Years - Reports
27 June 2022, 14:50 GMT
The exports to Russia amounted to 283 million francs of which 225 million fall on pharmaceutical products, according to the statistics.
In August 2022, Switzerland imposed embargo on gold produced in Russia. However, the limitations do not affect the gold that was transported from Russia before the implementation of the embargo and produced before March 7, 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала