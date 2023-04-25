https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/switzerland-imported-over-10-tonnes-of-russian-gold-in-march-1109818583.html

Switzerland Imported Over 10 Tonnes of Russian Gold in March

Switzerland claims that gold importing was done in compliance with all the trade restrictions.

"The imports from Russia reached 569 million francs in March, of which 565 million francs fall on gold, produced in Russia (10,117 kilograms [22,304 pounds]), that was imported to Switzerland via the UK," the FOCBS said in a statement. The gold imports comply with the current rules of trade, the FOCBS added. The exports to Russia amounted to 283 million francs of which 225 million fall on pharmaceutical products, according to the statistics. In August 2022, Switzerland imposed embargo on gold produced in Russia. However, the limitations do not affect the gold that was transported from Russia before the implementation of the embargo and produced before March 7, 2022.

