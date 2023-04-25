https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/tony-blinken-implicated-in-election-interference-scandal-eu-grain-policy-problems-1109807333.html

Tony Blinken Implicated in Election Interference Scandal; EU Grain Policy Problems

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been implicated in arranging a scheme to influence the 2020 election by deliberately spreading false information.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Sergey Lavrov is leading the charge for a multi-polar world as he arrives at the United Nations Security Council meeting. Also, the Ramstein format meeting plots on behalf of the US.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the latest Russiagate revelations. US Secretary of State Anton Blinken has been implicated in arranging a scheme to influence the 2020 election by deliberately spreading false information.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine. Several EU nations are pushing back against the EU/NATO grain deal that is crushing local farmers. Also, the Biden administration is upset at Emmanuel Macron, and the China/Russia strategic alliance grows stronger.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. US influence is fading in Africa as local populations turn to Russia for protection. Also, the violence in Sudan continues as outside influencers are suspected of choosing sides.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Syria and Saudi Arabia are mending ties as the US and Israel are left on the outside looking in. Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss international politics. Scott Ritter claims that Russian diplomats are working on another Middle East peace deal calling together the nations of Syria and Saudi Arabia and bringing about an end to the Syrian crisis.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the multipolar world order. US sanctions coupled with IMF/World Bank debt are giving rise to a new world order in which nations are working towards an alternative economic order.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US foreign policy seems to have learned all of the wrong lessons from the Iraq war. Also, we discuss the latest Pentagon leaks.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

