Tucker Announces Fox News Departure, US Evacuates From Sudan

Fox News confirms Tucker Carlson’s exit from the network, and mainstream news manipulates the debate on the 2024 election.

Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the escalating conflict between formerly united military and paramilitary groups in Sudan, leaks about the Wagner Group’s actions in Africa, how the US press ignores Washington’s footprint in Africa, how remarks by a Chinese diplomat have angered former Soviet states, and Europe’s internal debate around their positioning on China and Taiwan.Intelligence professional, writer, and activist Elizabeth Murray discusses the Jack Teixeira leaks and whether they've affected national security or rattled any governments, the debate over how to classify and treat Teixeira, whether we should consider the possibility that the leaks were coordinated, and whether there is real evidence that 9/11 hijackers were CIA recruits.Editor at the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses Washington lining up for another saga of debt ceiling brinkmanship, how the 2024 presidential primaries are shaping up, predictions as to the effect RFK Jr.'s campaign will have on the race, and more questions about possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects.Attorney and longtime statehood and drug reform advocate Mike Liszewski discusses DC efforts to reform a century-old criminal code, and how Democrats have dropped the ball on fighting for DC statehood and home rule.The Misfits also discuss the departure of an NBC executive following inappropriate workplace behavior and Don Lemon being sacked from CNN.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

