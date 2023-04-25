https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/us-first-republic-bank-stocks-drop-nearly-50-after-losing-101-billion-in-deposits-1109831707.html

US First Republic Bank Stocks Drop Nearly 50% After Losing $101 Billion in Deposits

First Republic Bank's stock nosedived by close to 50% after depositors withdrew more than $100 billion in the past quarter amid the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

First Republic's stock closed down 49.19% to $8.13 per share on Tuesday, a day after reporting that deposits fell by over 40%. The bank in its Q1 earnings summary said it would reduce its 7,200-person workforce by up to 25%. Analysts grew even more worried when First Republic leaders closed yesterday's earnings call without fielding any questions. First Republic's downward ride may not be over based on analyst reactions with some suggesting a complete failure may be near. "With still a large level of uncertainty in outcomes and expected losses beyond the next year, we recommend investors sell shares as the outlook appears largely unclear," Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich told US outlets.

