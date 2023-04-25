International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/us-first-republic-bank-stocks-drop-nearly-50-after-losing-101-billion-in-deposits-1109831707.html
US First Republic Bank Stocks Drop Nearly 50% After Losing $101 Billion in Deposits
US First Republic Bank Stocks Drop Nearly 50% After Losing $101 Billion in Deposits
First Republic Bank's stock nosedived by close to 50% after depositors withdrew more than $100 billion in the past quarter amid the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.
2023-04-25T21:56+0000
2023-04-25T21:52+0000
economy
first republic bank
silicon valley bank collapse
banking
financial crisis
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109808217_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de3257c25c412bbca412204ef8c655e9.jpg
First Republic's stock closed down 49.19% to $8.13 per share on Tuesday, a day after reporting that deposits fell by over 40%. The bank in its Q1 earnings summary said it would reduce its 7,200-person workforce by up to 25%. Analysts grew even more worried when First Republic leaders closed yesterday's earnings call without fielding any questions. First Republic's downward ride may not be over based on analyst reactions with some suggesting a complete failure may be near. "With still a large level of uncertainty in outcomes and expected losses beyond the next year, we recommend investors sell shares as the outlook appears largely unclear," Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich told US outlets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109808217_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be263f2de854183e43454af44c76a086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
first republic bank, stock depletes, quarter one earnings, silicon valley crisis,
first republic bank, stock depletes, quarter one earnings, silicon valley crisis,

US First Republic Bank Stocks Drop Nearly 50% After Losing $101 Billion in Deposits

21:56 GMT 25.04.2023
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferFILE - A television screen displaying financial news, including the stock price of First Republic Bank, is seen inside one of the bank's branches in New York's Financial District, on March 16, 2023. Customers of the bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during the March crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
FILE - A television screen displaying financial news, including the stock price of First Republic Bank, is seen inside one of the bank's branches in New York's Financial District, on March 16, 2023. Customers of the bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during the March crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (SPUTNIK) - First Republic Bank's stock nosedived by close to 50% after depositors withdrew more than $100 billion in the past quarter amid the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.
First Republic's stock closed down 49.19% to $8.13 per share on Tuesday, a day after reporting that deposits fell by over 40%.
The bank in its Q1 earnings summary said it would reduce its 7,200-person workforce by up to 25%.
Analysts grew even more worried when First Republic leaders closed yesterday's earnings call without fielding any questions.

"The conference call did not go well," Chris Marinac, an analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, told US media on Tuesday. "I think the market didn’t like the lack of questions."

First Republic's downward ride may not be over based on analyst reactions with some suggesting a complete failure may be near.
"With still a large level of uncertainty in outcomes and expected losses beyond the next year, we recommend investors sell shares as the outlook appears largely unclear," Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich told US outlets.

First Republic drew massive attention after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapsed last month, jeopardizing the trust Americans have in US regional banks and leading many customers to move millions of dollars in deposits to bigger institutions.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала