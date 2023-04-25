https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/watch-russian-baikal-armored-train-operating-in-special-op-zone-1109813185.html

Watch Russian Baikal Armored Train Operating in Special Op Zone

Baikal crew carries out tasks such as technical reconnaissance, de-mining and restoring railway tracks and lines. This special train is armed with all indispensable means to combat enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as anti-aircraft systems for destroying unmanned aerial vehicles.

Behold the Baikal armored train – a true fortress on wheels. The train crew demines and restores railroad and also carries out technical reconnaissance. Baikal is armed with anti-aircraft systems destined to annihilate enemy drones and other weapons capable of quick and swift dealing with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.Armored trains first appeared during the American Civil War and the idea allegedly belonged to Union (North) Brigadier General John Basil Turchin, who is also known as Ivan Vasilyevich Turchaninov – a military specialist from the Russian Empire who moved to the US to fight slavery. Armored trains saved a great cause during WWII and they were quite instrumental in exterminating UPA militants – Nazi collaborationists in the late-war and after-war period.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel

