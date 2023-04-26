https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-is-running-again-trump-trashes-fox-and-the-establishment-celebrate-censorship-1109833045.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including South Africa proposes leaving the ICC, and Joe Biden announces his reelection bid.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Did Big Pharma Take Out Tucker Carlson, The Democrat Strategy for Elections, and Justin Trudeau Lies His Butt Off Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Thought Crimes are Back, Tucker was Taken Out, and The First AmendmentIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodmanhj spoke with Ian Shilling about Robert F. Kennedy Jr's book about Dr. Fauci, big pharma influence, and Rupert Murdoch. Ian commented on Justin Trudeau's lies about his COVID-19 vaccine mandates and how the left should be in support of Robert F. Kennedy's environmentalism. Ian spoke about the Canadian press and how they are releasing stories about young people dying suddenly. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with journalist Wyatt Reed about journalistic standards, Tucker Carlson, and the hyped up Ukraine counter-offensive. Wyatt talked about Tucker Carlson and how Carslon propped up the legacy media. Wyatt explained the propaganda surrounding the Ukrainian counter-offensive and the political establishment celebrating censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

