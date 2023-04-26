https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-launches-2024-campaign-as-broken-promises-continue-to-mount-1109829785.html
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign as Broken Promises Continue to Mount
2023-04-26T04:53+0000
2023-04-26T04:53+0000
2023-04-26T12:15+0000
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign As Broken Promises Continue To Mount
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and why this does not spell the end of Carlson’s popularity, why Carlson’s departure is unlikely to change the culture of Fox News and the broader right-wing mediascape, and why the proliferation of right-wing media outlets has not diminished Fox’s stake in the media market.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Elich, Korea Policy Institute board member and a contributor to the collection Sanctions as War: Anti-Imperialist Perspectives on American Geo-Economic Strategy to discuss South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s state visit to the US and what might be on the agenda with regard to South Korea’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, the potential for South Korea to be a bigger part of the US tech war against China as tensions between the US and China escalate, and how this visit may impact inter-Korean relations as the US prepares for a conflict in East Asia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss organizing by some Amazon drivers with the Teamsters as that union gears up for a potential struggle with UPS, a settlement by Facebook over its Cambridge Analytica scandal, renewed efforts to attempt to pass the EARN IT act which would authorize sweeping surveillance of private communications under the justification of preventing the spread of child sexual abuse material, and why this type of surveillance already does not effectively prevent this.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Joe Biden’s formal announcement of his 2024 re-election campaign and the challenges he faces as he prepares for a potential rematch against Donald Trump, the absurd accusation that so-called “police stations” operated by China are meant to spy on dissidents living in the US, and a report documenting that global military spending has reached an all-time high as the conflict in Ukraine continues and the US prepares for new conflicts elsewhere.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:53 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 26.04.2023)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and why this does not spell the end of Carlson’s popularity, why Carlson’s departure is unlikely to change the culture of Fox News and the broader right-wing mediascape, and why the proliferation of right-wing media outlets has not diminished Fox’s stake in the media market.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Elich, Korea Policy Institute board member and a contributor to the collection Sanctions as War: Anti-Imperialist Perspectives on American Geo-Economic Strategy to discuss South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s state visit to the US and what might be on the agenda with regard to South Korea’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, the potential for South Korea to be a bigger part of the US tech war against China as tensions between the US and China escalate, and how this visit may impact inter-Korean relations as the US prepares for a conflict in East Asia.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss organizing by some Amazon drivers with the Teamsters as that union gears up for a potential struggle with UPS, a settlement by Facebook over its Cambridge Analytica scandal, renewed efforts to attempt to pass the EARN IT act which would authorize sweeping surveillance of private communications under the justification of preventing the spread of child sexual abuse material, and why this type of surveillance already does not effectively prevent this.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Joe Biden’s formal announcement of his 2024 re-election campaign and the challenges he faces as he prepares for a potential rematch against Donald Trump, the absurd accusation that so-called “police stations” operated by China are meant to spy on dissidents living in the US, and a report documenting that global military spending has reached an all-time high as the conflict in Ukraine continues and the US prepares for new conflicts elsewhere.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.