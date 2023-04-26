https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-running-tucker-fired-guaido-expelled-india-growing-1109829457.html

Biden Running, Tucker Fired, Guaido Expelled, India Growing

Joe Biden announces his reelection campaign via video, and more is revealed about the departures of news stars Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson.

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joist Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden's video announcement for his 2024 campaign, who Biden is enlisting as campaign surrogates, the removal of news show hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon from their networks, the possibility that Donald Trump will be indicted for election fraud in Georgia, the ongoing Proud Boys trial, and the NAACP lawsuit over Mississippi's separate but unequal policing.Economist and researcher with Tricontinental Research in India Subin Dennis discusses India overtaking China as the most populous country in the world, the ways in which economic and technological development have differed between the two countries through history, the consistent issue of unemployment in India, whether the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain in the BRICS bloc, and what to expect from India in the next few decades.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific region KJ Noh discusses South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Washington, how the topic of Ukraine will guide conversations between Yoon and Biden, a policy debate in the UK over Chinese roles in defense-related industries, the viability of moving chip manufacturers from Taiwan to the United States, how caste relations that persist in India will affect its development, and the military spending overhaul in Australia while the United States prods Pacific allies closer to war with China.Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses a digital application created by the Joe Biden administration for would-be migrants, the fleeing of self-declared Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó to Miami, and an update on Venezuela as it works to overcome US sanctions and the effects of the COVID pandemic.The Misfits also discuss the passing of artist and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte, and the World Health Organization warning of the seizure of a biolab by a military faction in Sudan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

