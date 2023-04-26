https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-to-attend-g7-leaders-summit-in-person---white-house-1109837093.html

US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in Japan next month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21," Jean-Pierre said on TuesdayShe also noted that Biden will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney where he and the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan will discuss deepening Indo-Pacific cooperation.Earlier on Tuesday, President Biden formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024.

