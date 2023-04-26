https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-to-attend-g7-leaders-summit-in-person---white-house-1109837093.html
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in Japan next month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21," Jean-Pierre said on TuesdayShe also noted that Biden will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney where he and the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan will discuss deepening Indo-Pacific cooperation.Earlier on Tuesday, President Biden formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21," Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday
"The President and G7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7’s unwavering support for Ukraine, addressing the dual food and climate crises, securing inclusive and resilient economic growth, and continuing to lead a clean energy transition at home and for our partners around the world."
She also noted that Biden will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney where he and the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan will discuss deepening Indo-Pacific cooperation.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Biden formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024.