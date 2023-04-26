International
Erdogan’s Office Denies Turkish President Suffered Heart Attack
The center against disinformation at the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denied reports that the president suffered a heart attack.
Earlier media reports suggested Erdogan had undergone a heart attack hours after detailing he was suffering from a stomach flu; however, reports failed to provide sufficient evidence. Additionally, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told Turkish media that the president was in good condition. "The state of health of our president is very good. We are in constant contact. He had a mild cold," he said.Erdogan's interview on a local broadcaster was abruptly cut late Tuesday as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program. After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, Erdogan indicated that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later said that Erdogan was in good health.The latest comments come as it was announced that Erdogan would be remotely attending the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27, and that a Thursday rally would be rescheduled.
21:03 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 21:04 GMT 26.04.2023)
MERSIN/ANKARA (Sputnik) - The center against disinformation at the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denied reports that the president suffered a heart attack.
Earlier media reports suggested Erdogan had undergone a heart attack hours after detailing he was suffering from a stomach flu; however, reports failed to provide sufficient evidence.
"Reports on social media that President Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized are not true," the center tweeted.
Additionally, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told Turkish media that the president was in good condition. "The state of health of our president is very good. We are in constant contact. He had a mild cold," he said.
Erdogan's interview on a local broadcaster was abruptly cut late Tuesday as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program. After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, Erdogan indicated that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later said that Erdogan was in good health.
The latest comments come as it was announced that Erdogan would be remotely attending the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27, and that a Thursday rally would be rescheduled.
