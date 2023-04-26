https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/japans-first-private-lunar-mission-fails-to-confirm-successful-landing-1109835023.html

Japan's First Private Lunar Mission Fails to Confirm Successful Landing

Japan's First Private Lunar Mission Fails to Confirm Successful Landing

Japanese private space company ispace said on Tuesday it could not confirm the landing of its pioneer lunar mission, as contact with the HAKUTO-R lander had been lost.

2023-04-26T01:16+0000

2023-04-26T01:16+0000

2023-04-26T01:12+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

moon

lunar mission

lunar program

japan

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109834522_0:0:2968:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eafcd6b3953323378079aeb15718f1.jpg

"Our HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander was expected to land on the surface of the moon at 1:40 am JST on April 26, 2023 [16:40 GMT April 25]. At this time, our Mission Control Center in Tokyo has not been able to confirm the success of the lander," the company tweeted. An earlier livestream of the landing event captured the immediate reaction of individuals involved in the project, capturing many officials sporting somber faces.The company said on its social media accounts earlier in the day that the primary landing site for their HAKUTO-R Mission 1 module would be the Atlas Crater located in the northeastern quadrant of the moon.Officials chose the location because it "meets the technical specifications of the lander technology demonstration mission, the scientific exploration objectives for the [Emirates' Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center] mission, as well as the mission requirements of our other customers."The company will make a final announcement about the status of the mission on April 26.The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 module was intended to become the first part of the Hakuro-R moon exploration program initiated by the firm.Billionaire Elon Musk's Falcon 9 rocket SpaceX launched the ispace lander toward the moon back in December 2022, and was the first private spacecraft among several missions scheduled to land on Earth's satellite in 2023. The main task of the Japanese lander was to search for water at the landing site and test technology for future missions to the moon.The Japanese lander had delivered other vehicles to the moon on behalf of third-party customers, which included the Rashid four-wheel rover sent by the United Arab Emirates.The Rashid rover is half a meter long and weighs only 10 kilograms, and was supposed to operate for 14 Earth days. Rashid was carrying four Langmuir probes - devices that will measure the temperature and density of charged particles that cause dust movements on the lunar surface.The European Space Agency earlier indicated that the rover was "equipped with one high resolution camera on its front mast and another mounted on its rear, as well as a microscopic camera and thermal imaging camera."

japan

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hakuto-r, uae lunar rover rashid, private for profit lunar missions, japanese lunar mission 2023, spacex falcon 9