Joe Biden Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including President Joe Biden’s announcement for the 2024 presidency.

2023-04-26T04:20+0000

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistRobert Hillard Patillo II - Civil Rights Attorney & Political AnalystSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaEd Martin - Attorney, NYT Best Selling Author & President of the Schlafley Eagles.Kiji Noh -Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss President Joe Biden's announcement for reelection in 2024.In the second hour, civil rights attorney and political analyst Robert Patillo and Attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to talk about host Tucker Carlson departing from Fox news channel. They also discussed Don Lemon leaving CNN.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Ed Martin to talk about the latest US domestic news including Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announcement and the abortion pill controversy.Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke with the Fault Lines team about the military build up in the Pacific, along with the Guatemalan President's visit to Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

