Lavrov Spoke on Palestinian-Israeli Settlements, Reaffirmed UAE Ties During UNSC Meet
Lavrov Spoke on Palestinian-Israeli Settlements, Reaffirmed UAE Ties During UNSC Meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the Palestino-Israeli settlements and Moscow's trade and energy ties with the UAE during the Tuesday UNSC meeting.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki discussed the Palestino-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East region with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Palestino-Israeli settlement," the ministry said.
"The Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering readiness to continue to support efforts to exercise the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to create their own independent state living in peace and security with Israel."
During the meeting in New York on April 25, the sides also discussed further development of Russian-Palestinian ties, stating a mutual focus on their further strengthening.
Lavrov on the same day chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli issue. But Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out.
Erdan told Sputnik on Tuesday that he refused to participate in the Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over ‘extreme bias’ and because it was scheduled on the same day as Israel’s Memorial Day.
Russia's top diplomat, commenting on this situation during a press conference, said the meeting of the UN Security Council was not of an anti-Israeli nature, and was agreed in advance.
The ministry also detailed that Lavrov spoke with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to trade and energy cooperation.
"Urgent issues of further development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, including in the UN, were discussed. The mutual intention of Moscow and Abu Dhabi to build up the entire range of bilateral relations, including mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic and energy spheres, was reaffirmed," the ministry said.
It was said that during the earlier meeting that both sides also considered some key aspects of the international and regional agenda.