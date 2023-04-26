https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/lavrov-spoke-on-palestinian-israeli-settlements-reaffirmed-uae-ties-during-unsc-meet--1109835746.html

Lavrov Spoke on Palestinian-Israeli Settlements, Reaffirmed UAE Ties During UNSC Meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the Palestino-Israeli settlements and Moscow's trade and energy ties with the UAE during the Tuesday UNSC meeting.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East region with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Palestino-Israeli settlement," the ministry said.During the meeting in New York on April 25, the sides also discussed further development of Russian-Palestinian ties, stating a mutual focus on their further strengthening. Lavrov on the same day chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli issue. But Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out. Erdan told Sputnik on Tuesday that he refused to participate in the Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over ‘extreme bias’ and because it was scheduled on the same day as Israel’s Memorial Day. Russia's top diplomat, commenting on this situation during a press conference, said the meeting of the UN Security Council was not of an anti-Israeli nature, and was agreed in advance.The ministry also detailed that Lavrov spoke with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to trade and energy cooperation.It was said that during the earlier meeting that both sides also considered some key aspects of the international and regional agenda.

