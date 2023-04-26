https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/mainstream-media-sees-exit-of-tucker-and-don-lemon-whats-next-1109826891.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the ousting of news personalities Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon.
the final countdown
tucker carlson
fox news
don lemon
cnn
joe biden
donald trump
kevin mccarthy
2024 us presidential elections
ukraine
Rick Sanchez: Veteran journalist & news anchor, Former CNN Host, Host of Direct Impact on RT
Scott Stantis: Editorial Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Margaret Kimberly: Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Joe Lauria: Veteran Journalist, Editor at Consortium News

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by veteran journalist & former CNN host Rick Sanchez along with Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. They also touch upon Nina Jankowicz, a former "disinformation expert", suing Fox News.

In the second half of the hour, Margaret Kimberly, Senior Columnist and Editor for the Black Agenda Report joins to talk about Biden's re-election campaign for 2024.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security analyst to discuss the Biden Administration's lacking confidence in the Ukraine counteroffensive.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Joe Lauria, a veteran journalist, to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN.
ukraine
russia
Mainstream Media Sees Exit of Tucker and Don Lemon: What's Next?
04:05 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 26.04.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the ousting of news personalities Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon.
Rick Sanchez: Veteran journalist & news anchor, Former CNN Host, Host of Direct Impact on RT
Scott Stantis: Editorial Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Margaret Kimberly: Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Joe Lauria: Veteran Journalist, Editor at Consortium News
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by veteran journalist & former CNN host Rick Sanchez along with Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. They also touch upon Nina Jankowicz, a former "disinformation expert", suing Fox News.
In the second half of the hour, Margaret Kimberly, Senior Columnist and Editor for the Black Agenda Report joins to talk about Biden's re-election campaign for 2024.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security analyst to discuss the Biden Administration's lacking confidence in the Ukraine counteroffensive.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Joe Lauria, a veteran journalist, to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.