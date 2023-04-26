https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/mainstream-media-sees-exit-of-tucker-and-don-lemon-whats-next-1109826891.html

Mainstream Media Sees Exit of Tucker and Don Lemon: What's Next?

Mainstream Media Sees Exit of Tucker and Don Lemon: What's Next?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the ousting of news personalities Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon.

2023-04-26T04:05+0000

2023-04-26T04:05+0000

2023-04-26T11:49+0000

the final countdown

tucker carlson

fox news

don lemon

cnn

joe biden

donald trump

kevin mccarthy

2024 us presidential elections

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109826734_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1908df1bb402aada1f1b949d23dd94.jpg

Mainstream Media Sees Exit of Tucker and Don Lemon: What's Next? On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the ousting of news personalities Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon.

Rick Sanchez: Veteran journalist & news anchor, Former CNN Host, Host of Direct Impact on RTScott Stantis: Editorial Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMargaret Kimberly: Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda ReportMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystJoe Lauria: Veteran Journalist, Editor at Consortium NewsIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by veteran journalist & former CNN host Rick Sanchez along with Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. They also touch upon Nina Jankowicz, a former "disinformation expert", suing Fox News.In the second half of the hour, Margaret Kimberly, Senior Columnist and Editor for the Black Agenda Report joins to talk about Biden's re-election campaign for 2024.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security analyst to discuss the Biden Administration's lacking confidence in the Ukraine counteroffensive.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Joe Lauria, a veteran journalist, to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countodown, what's next for tucker carlson, don lemon fired, who is nina jankowicz, how old will biden be in 2024, how old is biden, lavrov's speech at the un