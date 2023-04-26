International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/pentagon-uses-ukraine-as-testing-ground-while-prepping-for-clear-china-standoff--1109847462.html
Pentagon Uses Ukraine as Testing Ground While Prepping for 'Clear' China Standoff
Pentagon Uses Ukraine as Testing Ground While Prepping for 'Clear' China Standoff
The US has committed more than $35.4 billion to Ukraine since February 2022. The Pentagon works to "stress test" the systems the US military handles classified information to ensure intelligence is shared for operational reasons.
2023-04-26T12:56+0000
2023-04-26T12:56+0000
us
special operation
us-china relations
us military-industrial complex
ammunition
supply chain
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109849240_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db44adc6ce191e3844a2fc98f7697bf0.jpg
Although the United States continues to arm Ukraine, its primary focus will remain vying with Beijing in the Pacific, according to Kathleen Hicks, US deputy secretary of defense. Hicks stated that Washington has a clear strategy focused on Beijing and that there are no platforms or weapons systems that the US has not been able to pursue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.She suggests that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are providing important lessons for the US in the event of a potential conflict with China. These lessons include the need for a reliable supply chain of ammunition, longer-term contracts with arms suppliers and the importance of innovation in the domain of space.In this case, regular assurances by top-level US politicians in supporting Ukraine seem a bit insincere, in light of Hick’s confession that Ukraine is a mere testing ground for new weapon systems and tactics preparing a large scale military conflict with China over Taiwan. Hicks assured that Washington is not trying to balance between these two regions and has a clear strategy oriented towards Beijing.According to the interview, the US is experiencing difficulties in producing the necessary amount of weapons and will actively develop its military industry after years of stagnation caused by the end of the Cold War. Over the past year, American weapons manufacturers have been reluctant to significantly expand production lines, but now the US authorities have convinced them that the new arms race is here to stay.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-speed-up-of-arms-supplies-to-taiwan-prior-to-islands-2024-elections-sends-ominous-signal-1109390632.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109849240_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6737422652125ac9aa2c2343dfd17e48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, special operation, us-china relations, us military, us military-industrial complex, kathleen hicks
us, pentagon, special operation, us-china relations, us military, us military-industrial complex, kathleen hicks

Pentagon Uses Ukraine as Testing Ground While Prepping for 'Clear' China Standoff

12:56 GMT 26.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikDeputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, on Sept. 22, 2021.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, on Sept. 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Washington has committed more than $35.4 billion to Kiev since February 2022 and exercised the presidential drawdown authority 36 times. That said, the Pentagon is working to "stress test" the systems through which the US military handles classified information to ensure intelligence data is shared carefully and only for operational reasons.
Although the United States continues to arm Ukraine, its primary focus will remain vying with Beijing in the Pacific, according to Kathleen Hicks, US deputy secretary of defense. Hicks stated that Washington has a clear strategy focused on Beijing and that there are no platforms or weapons systems that the US has not been able to pursue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
She suggests that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are providing important lessons for the US in the event of a potential conflict with China. These lessons include the need for a reliable supply chain of ammunition, longer-term contracts with arms suppliers and the importance of innovation in the domain of space.

“We’re not trying to weigh between two theaters. We have a clear strategy that's focused on China,” Hicks said.

In this case, regular assurances by top-level US politicians in supporting Ukraine seem a bit insincere, in light of Hick’s confession that Ukraine is a mere testing ground for new weapon systems and tactics preparing a large scale military conflict with China over Taiwan. Hicks assured that Washington is not trying to balance between these two regions and has a clear strategy oriented towards Beijing.
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
World
US Speed-Up of Arms Supplies to Taiwan Prior to Island's 2024 Elections Sends Ominous Signal
12 April, 14:57 GMT
According to the interview, the US is experiencing difficulties in producing the necessary amount of weapons and will actively develop its military industry after years of stagnation caused by the end of the Cold War. Over the past year, American weapons manufacturers have been reluctant to significantly expand production lines, but now the US authorities have convinced them that the new arms race is here to stay.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала