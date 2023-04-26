https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/rec-backed-2bln-of-exports-to-uzbekistan-in-2022-1109940311.html
REC Backed $2Bln of Exports to Uzbekistan in 2022
The total volume of exports supported by REC Group to Uzbekistan in 2022 exceeded $2 billion, Veronika Nikishina, director general of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF), said.
"The Russian Export Center group has been promoting the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries for a number of years now. A branch of the REC Group has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2017. During our work, more than 2,500 companies have received support to enter the Uzbek market, and last year the total volume of exports supported by the REC to Uzbekistan exceeded $2Bln," Nikishina said during a tour of the Made in Russia collective stand at the 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodzhayev. According to Nikishina, the top three industries in 2022 that constituted supported exports to Uzbekistan were mechanical engineering (43 percent), metallurgical industry (21 percent) and chemical industry (14 percent).
05:36 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 05:37 GMT 29.04.2023)
"The Russian Export Center group has been promoting the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries for a number of years now. A branch of the REC Group has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2017. During our work, more than 2,500 companies have received support to enter the Uzbek market, and last year the total volume of exports supported by the REC
to Uzbekistan exceeded $2Bln," Nikishina said during a tour of the Made in Russia collective stand at the 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodzhayev.
According to Nikishina, the top three industries in 2022 that constituted supported exports to Uzbekistan were mechanical engineering (43 percent), metallurgical industry (21 percent) and chemical industry (14 percent).