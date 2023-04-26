International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/rec-backed-2bln-of-exports-to-uzbekistan-in-2022-1109940311.html
REC Backed $2Bln of Exports to Uzbekistan in 2022
REC Backed $2Bln of Exports to Uzbekistan in 2022
The total volume of exports supported by REC Group to Uzbekistan in 2022 exceeded $2 billion, Veronika Nikishina, director general of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF), said.
2023-04-26T05:36+0000
2023-04-29T05:37+0000
russia
uzbekistan
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
denis manturov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f235a8cdcb64d1c271fa4baa6dff482.jpg
"The Russian Export Center group has been promoting the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries for a number of years now. A branch of the REC Group has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2017. During our work, more than 2,500 companies have received support to enter the Uzbek market, and last year the total volume of exports supported by the REC to Uzbekistan exceeded $2Bln," Nikishina said during a tour of the Made in Russia collective stand at the 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodzhayev. According to Nikishina, the top three industries in 2022 that constituted supported exports to Uzbekistan were mechanical engineering (43 percent), metallurgical industry (21 percent) and chemical industry (14 percent).
uzbekistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2210dbd170bd3d27c43406553bb66c46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center, rec group to uzbekistan, exports to uzbekistan
russian export center, rec group to uzbekistan, exports to uzbekistan

REC Backed $2Bln of Exports to Uzbekistan in 2022

05:36 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 05:37 GMT 29.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Export Centre logo
Russian Export Centre logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The total volume of exports supported by REC Group to Uzbekistan in 2022 exceeded $2Bln, Veronika Nikishina, director-general of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF), said.
"The Russian Export Center group has been promoting the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries for a number of years now. A branch of the REC Group has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2017. During our work, more than 2,500 companies have received support to enter the Uzbek market, and last year the total volume of exports supported by the REC to Uzbekistan exceeded $2Bln," Nikishina said during a tour of the Made in Russia collective stand at the 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodzhayev.
According to Nikishina, the top three industries in 2022 that constituted supported exports to Uzbekistan were mechanical engineering (43 percent), metallurgical industry (21 percent) and chemical industry (14 percent).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала