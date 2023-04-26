International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia is investigating the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war (POWs), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Investigative Committee will investigate the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war... The Investigative Committee of Russia will establish all the circumstances of the incident in order to bring to justice those involved in committing the crimes," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram. French mercenaries participated in hostilities on the side of Ukraine in the ranks of the Azov regiment* and brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. One of the mercenaries published a photo of him shooting three Russian prisoners of war at point-blank range.* a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
Russia Investigating Crimes of French Mercenaries Against Russian POWs

09:53 GMT 26.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is investigating the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war (POWs), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Investigative Committee will investigate the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war... The Investigative Committee of Russia will establish all the circumstances of the incident in order to bring to justice those involved in committing the crimes," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar
25 January, 05:20 GMT
French mercenaries participated in hostilities on the side of Ukraine in the ranks of the Azov regiment* and brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. One of the mercenaries published a photo of him shooting three Russian prisoners of war at point-blank range.
* a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
