Russia did not artificially limit the export of Ukrainian grain under the Black Sea Initiative, contrary to current allegations, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

Export data show that Moscow has never artificially restricted the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Gatilov said at a briefing with the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU).The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations amid the military conflict in Ukraine in July 2022, provides for exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. In March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days.Russia requested that in order to further extend the grain agreement after its expiration on May 18, the normalization of Moscow’s agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, must be ensured.

