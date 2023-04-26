https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/south-korean-leaders-us-visit-sets-stage-for-new-cold-war-in-pacific-1109849735.html

South Korean Leader's US Visit Sets Stage for New Cold War in Pacific

South Korean Leader's US Visit Sets Stage for New Cold War in Pacific

The election of right-wing South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has once again frozen relations with the north. Greg Elich said Seoul had taken Washington's side in the broader new Cold War.

2023-04-26T17:02+0000

2023-04-26T17:02+0000

2023-04-26T17:02+0000

asia

korea policy institute

gregory elich

yoon suk yeol

joe biden

china

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

south korea

pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109842462_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63b53e9f9b11da9615aa1f36cfed5705.jpg

The South Korean presidential state visit to the US is intended to cement agreement on ratcheting up the "new Cold War" with China, North Korea and Russia, says a regional expert.Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday for talks with US President Joe Biden. Officials said the focus of the discussions was North Korea's nuclear weapon and missile programmes, now back in motion after a deal brokered by former US leader Donald Trump collapsed after the US resumed its twice-yearly joint military exercises with the south.Greg Elich told Sputnik that Yoon's visit was "about overt military aggression, alliance building and threat signalling," not the "stalking horse" of Pyongyang's missile tests.The Asia expert pointed out that Yoon had recently angered Beijing by weighing in on Taiwan's claim to independence, describing it as "a global issue that goes beyond the regional level."At a recent meeting between Asian governments and NATO officials, the South Korean deputy foreign minister said he welcomed the US-led military bloc's "leadership" in the pacific, adding that "We hope to work more closely with NATO.""The US wants South Korea to provide direct military assistance to Ukraine, including howitzers and military shells," Elich noted, pointing to Seoul's agreement to supply the US with half a million artillery shells on credit — ostensibly on the basis that they will not be re-exported to Ukraine. "This is about South Korea saying that it's not adhering to its policy of not becoming directly involved with a war in Ukraine while actually doing so."Turning to the tensions between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the northern Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the commentator did not believe the US would back Yoon's recent threat to develop his own nuclear weapons.The DPRK's moratorium on nuclear weapon and missile tests was dependent on Trump's pledge to halt bi-annual US-South Korean military exercises along the Demilitarised Zone border that partitions the Korean peninsula."But on the Korean Peninsula as well, the US has flown this year in nuclear capable bombers," he added. "this is the largest exercises in several years, basically trying to keep tensions ramped up against North Korea."For more in-depth analysis, follow our Sputnik Radio show By Any Means Necessary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/s-korea-us-talks-seeking-to-reaffirm-ironclad-ties-amid-fallout-from-pentagon-leaks-1109842930.html

china

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

south korea

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

south korea, republic of korea, yoon suk-yeol, joe biden, us, china, russia, dprk, cold war