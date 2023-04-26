https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/un-chief-power-struggle-in-sudan-putting-countrys-future-at-risk-1109837537.html

UN Chief: Power Struggle in Sudan Putting Country’s Future at Risk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may set development efforts back years.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that efforts must be made to stop the conflict in Sudan immediately. Earlier on Tuesday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group was reported to have seized the building of the Oman embassy in Khartoum and stole a car belonging to the country’s diplomatic mission. In addition, the Sudanese armed forces said the RSF had attacked a convoy organized by the French Embassy to evacuate French citizens from Sudan. On April 15, clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF in and around Khartoum. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

