International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-lab-matches-newly-found-remains-to-suspected-mississippi-lynching-case-1109863020.html
US Lab Matches Newly Found Remains to Suspected Mississippi Lynching Case
US Lab Matches Newly Found Remains to Suspected Mississippi Lynching Case
The Mississippi Crime Laboratory informed the family of deceased Rasheem Carter that a third set of recovered remains has been matched to their son, attorney Benjamin Crump said Wednesday.
2023-04-26T20:01+0000
2023-04-26T19:58+0000
americas
mississippi
us
remains
hate crimes
us justice department
investigation
autopsy
lynching
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:118:2048:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_31e92449ea6b47ff6ae64bbc945fa223.jpg
"The family of Rasheem Carter, while still in deep grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing the case," Crump said in the statement. Crump underscored it is unacceptable the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains have been found without being told any other information."They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. The family wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes - they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so they can lay him to rest," he said. Crump said that Rasheem was likely lynched and the Carter family demands a more thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death last year. Tiffany Carter, Rasheem's mother, said in a news conference that he called her last October and complained of being followed and chased by white men in trucks who were yelling racial slurs at him in the town of Laurel.Crump said an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office found Rasheem’s head had been severed from his body, his spine was found in another place and other body parts were found in different locations, and some of his body parts are still missing.The medical examiner ruled that the cause and manner of Carter’s death is undetermined.Crump said Rasheem’s death was a nefarious and evil act and the US Justice Department must take over the investigation as a civil rights case and determine whether what happened classifies as a hate crime.
americas
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:0:1692:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_ac8d7d9b36d8c24844d02ef697916446.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rasheem carter, mississippi crime laboratory, recovered remains, benjamin crump, us, department of justice,
rasheem carter, mississippi crime laboratory, recovered remains, benjamin crump, us, department of justice,

US Lab Matches Newly Found Remains to Suspected Mississippi Lynching Case

20:01 GMT 26.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not CrossPolice Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not Cross
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Mississippi Crime Laboratory has informed the family of deceased Rasheem Carter that a third set of recovered remains has been matched to their son, attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The family of Rasheem Carter, while still in deep grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing the case," Crump said in the statement.
"From the beginning of this case, they have been misled. At first, when the first of Rasheem’s remains were discovered with his head decapitated from his body, officials told the family that it was animals that killed Rasheem. Then officials admitted they believed he was murdered."
Crump underscored it is unacceptable the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains have been found without being told any other information.
"They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. The family wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes - they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so they can lay him to rest," he said.
Crump said that Rasheem was likely lynched and the Carter family demands a more thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death last year.
Tiffany Carter, Rasheem's mother, said in a news conference that he called her last October and complained of being followed and chased by white men in trucks who were yelling racial slurs at him in the town of Laurel.

Carter’s remains were found a month after he went missing in the woods about 20 miles away outside of Taylorsville. Officials from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they had no reason to believe foul play was involved.

Crump said an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office found Rasheem’s head had been severed from his body, his spine was found in another place and other body parts were found in different locations, and some of his body parts are still missing.
The medical examiner ruled that the cause and manner of Carter’s death is undetermined.
Crump said Rasheem’s death was a nefarious and evil act and the US Justice Department must take over the investigation as a civil rights case and determine whether what happened classifies as a hate crime.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала