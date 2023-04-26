https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-should-provide-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine--congressman-1109860400.html
US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman
US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman
The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks, Congressman Joe Wilson said
2023-04-26T17:16+0000
2023-04-26T17:16+0000
2023-04-26T17:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
cluster bombs
cluster bombs
joe wilson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104086/45/1040864513_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_94dbccf142b17b008ba1d65dbf9f87f5.jpg
This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230307/lethal-bomblets-what-are-cluster-munitions-and-why-does-ukraine-want-them-1108149745.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104086/45/1040864513_256:0:1792:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_31885d3227f8e688ca59dd7c07187de6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cluster bombs, did us send cluster bombs to ukraine, cluster munition, cluster missile, what us sends to ukraine, us spending on ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine military aid
cluster bombs, did us send cluster bombs to ukraine, cluster munition, cluster missile, what us sends to ukraine, us spending on ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine military aid
US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman
17:16 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 26.04.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks to determine their effectiveness on the battlefield as Russia continues its special military operation, Congressman Joe Wilson said on Wednesday.
"I hope every effort will be made to look into providing the cluster bombs that we have two million available," Wilson said during a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.
This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.