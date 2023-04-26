https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-should-provide-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine--congressman-1109860400.html

US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman

The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks, Congressman Joe Wilson said

This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.

