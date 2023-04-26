International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-should-provide-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine--congressman-1109860400.html
US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman
US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman
The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks, Congressman Joe Wilson said
2023-04-26T17:16+0000
2023-04-26T17:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
cluster bombs
cluster bombs
joe wilson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104086/45/1040864513_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_94dbccf142b17b008ba1d65dbf9f87f5.jpg
This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230307/lethal-bomblets-what-are-cluster-munitions-and-why-does-ukraine-want-them-1108149745.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104086/45/1040864513_256:0:1792:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_31885d3227f8e688ca59dd7c07187de6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cluster bombs, did us send cluster bombs to ukraine, cluster munition, cluster missile, what us sends to ukraine, us spending on ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine military aid
cluster bombs, did us send cluster bombs to ukraine, cluster munition, cluster missile, what us sends to ukraine, us spending on ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine military aid

US Should Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine – Congressman

17:16 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 26.04.2023)
© Flickr / Mario MicklischCluster bombs
Cluster bombs - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
© Flickr / Mario Micklisch
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks to determine their effectiveness on the battlefield as Russia continues its special military operation, Congressman Joe Wilson said on Wednesday.

"I hope every effort will be made to look into providing the cluster bombs that we have two million available," Wilson said during a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.
A cluster bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
Lethal Bomblets: What Are Cluster Munitions and Why Does Ukraine Want Them?
7 March, 14:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала