Watch Belarusian Military Train in Russia to Operate Iskander-M Missile Systems

The Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled a video of Belarusian military staff at a military training ground in Russia practicing maintenance and use of tactical nukes for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

2023-04-26T15:30+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Belarusian service members at a military training ground in Russia undergoing drills covering the maintenance and use of tactical nuclear weapons for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.During the exercises, special attention was paid to further enhancing practical skills in preparing the missile system for use and deployment, as well as conducting combat training launches, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Iskander-M is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system developed by Russia. It has a range of up to 500 km and is capable of carrying a range of conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile system is designed to evade interception and can be quickly deployed across different landscapes, such as deserts, snow-covered, and rough terrain. It also integrates advanced technologies such as inertial and optical guidance systems, making it highly accurate.

