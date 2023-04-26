https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/watch-russias-t-90m-tanks-in-combat-action-in-donbass-1109844944.html

Watch Russia's T-90M Tanks in Combat Action in Donbass

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a T-90M "Proryv" tank crew of the Western Military District destroying a T-80 tank of the Ukrainian army approaching Russian positions in Donbass from a closed firing position.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-90M "Proryv" tank crew of the Western Military District destroying a T-80 tank of the Ukrainian army approaching Russian positions in Donbass from a closed firing position. The reconnaissance officers refined the work with the help of a drone. The T-90M is a heavily upgraded version of the T-90 main battle tank, equipped with a more powerful engine and improved armor protection. It can also launch anti-tank guided missiles and has improved fire-control systems.The tank is primarily used by the Russian Ground Forces, but has also been exported to several other countries. It is designed to operate in a variety of environments, including desert, arctic and urban landscapes.

