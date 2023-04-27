https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/america-cant-afford-another-four-years-of-the-biden-regime-1109865400.html

America Can't Afford Another Four Years of the Biden Regime

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Xi calling President Zelensky, and President Biden threatening North Korea.

Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Lies about Living in Communist Countries, WEF, and President Putin Respected as a World LeaderDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Trump vs Biden Round 2, MRNA Vaccines are the Future, and RFK JrIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the globalist agenda, property rights, and how every empire is a multinational creation. Alex discussed the power of the Rothschild family and how the Rothschilds are connected to the banking sector. Alex spoke about President Putin and how he has protected Russian children from the LGBTQ agenda.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the firing of Tucker Carlson, America's terrorist behavior across the world, and the 2024 election. Daniel stated his opinion on Tucker Carlson firing from Fox and the stories Tucker would cover. Daniel detailed the numerous narratives about the Nord Stream bombing and how the media has gone soft on President Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

