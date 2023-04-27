https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/biden-enters-2024-presidential-race-with-big-business-behind-him-1109862589.html

Biden Enters 2024 Presidential Race With Big Business Behind Him

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden's financial backers for the 2024 election.

fault lines

radio

brics

south africa

joe biden

arkansas

sudan

Biden Enters 2024 Presidential Race With Big Business Behind Him On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including U.S. President Joe Biden's financial backers for the 2024 election.

Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Africa correspondentAngie Wong - President of Legacy PACTed Harvey - Political Commentator & Former Colorado State SenatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sputnik Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to South Africa for the BRICS Summit, along with a discussion of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential bid and the big businesses backing his candidacy.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Harvey about the ongoing issues for Hunter Biden in the state of Arkansas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

south africa

arkansas

sudan

2023

News

fault lines, putin's visit to south africa, what is going on in sudan, what is wrong with hunter biden