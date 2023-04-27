https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/biden-enters-2024-presidential-race-with-big-business-behind-him-1109862589.html
Biden Enters 2024 Presidential Race With Big Business Behind Him
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden's financial backers for the 2024 election.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Africa correspondent
Angie Wong - President of Legacy PAC
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator & Former Colorado State Senator

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sputnik Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to South Africa for the BRICS Summit, along with a discussion of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential bid and the big businesses backing his candidacy.

In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Harvey about the ongoing issues for Hunter Biden in the state of Arkansas.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden's financial backers for the 2024 election.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Africa correspondent
Angie Wong - President of Legacy PAC
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator & Former Colorado State Senator
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sputnik Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to South Africa for the BRICS Summit, along with a discussion of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential bid and the big businesses backing his candidacy.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Harvey about the ongoing issues for Hunter Biden in the state of Arkansas.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.