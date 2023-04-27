International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Can the US Congress Pass the Crucial Deficit Bill in Time?
Can the US Congress Pass the Crucial Deficit Bill in Time?
Can the U.S. Congress Pass the Crucial Deficit Bill in Time?
Timothy Alan Simon: Principal, TAS Strategist, Former Appointment Secretary for Gov. Arnold SchwarzeneggerSteve Gill: Attorney &amp; CEO of Gill MediaMelik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesDavid Tawil: Cofounder of ProChain CapitalClinton Nzala: Political commentator based in NairobiIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Timothy Alan Simon, the Principal of TAS Strategist, and Former Appointment Secretary for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Attorney Steve Gill discuss Biden's re-election campaign. They also touch upon the Hunter Biden child custody case.In the second half of the hour, Melik Abdul, Senior Columnist Co-Host Fault Lines joins to talk about the Montana Capitol protests and the Jan 6. insurrection trials.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to David Tawil, Co-founder of ProChain Capital joins to talk about the debt-ceiling bill.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Clinton Nzala, a political commentator and writer for Africa Stream to discuss the geopolitics of South Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the final countdown, debt-ceiling bill, geopolitics of south africa
the final countdown, debt-ceiling bill, geopolitics of south africa

Can the US Congress Pass the Crucial Deficit Bill in Time?

05:20 GMT 27.04.2023
The Final Countdown
Can the U.S. Congress Pass the Crucial Deficit Bill in Time?
Ted Rall
Manila Chan
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including the deficit bill debacle.
Timothy Alan Simon: Principal, TAS Strategist, Former Appointment Secretary for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Steve Gill: Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
David Tawil: Cofounder of ProChain Capital
Clinton Nzala: Political commentator based in Nairobi
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Timothy Alan Simon, the Principal of TAS Strategist, and Former Appointment Secretary for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Attorney Steve Gill discuss Biden's re-election campaign. They also touch upon the Hunter Biden child custody case.
In the second half of the hour, Melik Abdul, Senior Columnist Co-Host Fault Lines joins to talk about the Montana Capitol protests and the Jan 6. insurrection trials.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to David Tawil, Co-founder of ProChain Capital joins to talk about the debt-ceiling bill.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Clinton Nzala, a political commentator and writer for Africa Stream to discuss the geopolitics of South Africa.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
