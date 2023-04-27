https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/cypriot-fm-cyprus-now-used-as-intermediate-base-for-evacuation-of-people-from-sudan-1109868718.html

Cypriot FM: Cyprus Now Used as Intermediate Base for Evacuation of People From Sudan

Cyprus is now being used as an intermediate base for evacuation of people from Sudan, with five flights having arrived since Tuesday, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told reporters.

"The unsettled situation in Sudan, despite the current ceasefire, causes serious concern both in terms of the humanitarian situation in the country and in terms of possible consequences at the regional level," Kombos said.He said Cyprus from the very beginning showed its readiness to contribute to the efforts to evacuate European citizens, including Cypriots, to ensure the necessary conditions for temporary accommodation of civilians evacuated from Sudan. "Cyprus acts as a way station for civilians before they go to their countries of origin, to countries of final destination. It has been confirmed that in such cases, Cyprus is a safe regional port," the minister said.On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting April 21 in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.

