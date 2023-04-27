International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/french-government-rolls-out-fresh-reforms-to-move-past-pension-rage-1109867081.html
French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms to Move Past Pension Rage
French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms to Move Past Pension Rage
French PM Elisabeth Borne announced Wednesday that the government would press ahead with its ambitious reforms agenda in the coming months after shrugging off mass protests against the retirement age hike as "populist rhetoric."
2023-04-27T01:11+0000
2023-04-27T01:11+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
pension reform
immigration
labour
green economy
reforms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042286_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a815bf6f866233aad46f0534d8b141.jpg
The next round of reforms, she said, will overhaul immigration, labor and green industry policies to deliver "concrete, tangible and visible" results for the benefit of the nation. President Emmanuel Macron will take stock of their progress on July 14, France's national day. As a sign of reconciliation, the prime minister said the government would work with stakeholders to guarantee employment to the elderly as well as higher wages and better reeducation opportunities for workers. Borne identified illegal immigration as a top concern. A bill seeking to plug holes in the French immigration laws will go to parliament in fall. Prior to that, lawmakers will debate a draft legislation in May that will decarbonize the national economy, followed by a plan in June that will guarantee health care for all. The prime minister assured reporters that the government would seek a parliamentary majority on each initiative and refrain from using the clause that allowed it to push the unpopular pension reform through parliament without a debate in March. It has used Clause 49.3 on a dozen occasions since last fall.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230317/french-pension-riots-are-result-of-eu-tailing-us-led-push-into-eastern-europe-1108514207.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042286_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f04b034eb1b6818087606e03c3cef4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french pm elisabeth borne, what will french gov do next, immigration in france, france article 493, france populism, macron, new french legislations, french pension reforms protests unrest
french pm elisabeth borne, what will french gov do next, immigration in france, france article 493, france populism, macron, new french legislations, french pension reforms protests unrest

French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms to Move Past Pension Rage

01:11 GMT 27.04.2023
© AP Photo / David NiviereElisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presenting his plan to exit from the lockdown at the National Assembly in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Elisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presenting his plan to exit from the lockdown at the National Assembly in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© AP Photo / David Niviere
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French PM Elisabeth Borne announced Wednesday that the government would press ahead with its ambitious reforms agenda in the coming months after shrugging off mass protests against the retirement age hike as "populist rhetoric."
"Despite numerous predictions of paralysis and blockage, the pace of reforms has not slowed down … What we say we do and we will continue to press forward," she said in a televised address.
The next round of reforms, she said, will overhaul immigration, labor and green industry policies to deliver "concrete, tangible and visible" results for the benefit of the nation. President Emmanuel Macron will take stock of their progress on July 14, France's national day.
As a sign of reconciliation, the prime minister said the government would work with stakeholders to guarantee employment to the elderly as well as higher wages and better reeducation opportunities for workers.
A protester uses a megaphone on the square of the Capitole de Toulouse during a demonstration after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Toulouse, south-western France, on March 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
World
French Pension Riots are Result of EU Tailing US-Led Push Into Eastern Europe
17 March, 16:52 GMT
Borne identified illegal immigration as a top concern. A bill seeking to plug holes in the French immigration laws will go to parliament in fall. Prior to that, lawmakers will debate a draft legislation in May that will decarbonize the national economy, followed by a plan in June that will guarantee health care for all.
The prime minister assured reporters that the government would seek a parliamentary majority on each initiative and refrain from using the clause that allowed it to push the unpopular pension reform through parliament without a debate in March. It has used Clause 49.3 on a dozen occasions since last fall.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала