French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms to Move Past Pension Rage

French PM Elisabeth Borne announced Wednesday that the government would press ahead with its ambitious reforms agenda in the coming months after shrugging off mass protests against the retirement age hike as "populist rhetoric."

The next round of reforms, she said, will overhaul immigration, labor and green industry policies to deliver "concrete, tangible and visible" results for the benefit of the nation. President Emmanuel Macron will take stock of their progress on July 14, France's national day. As a sign of reconciliation, the prime minister said the government would work with stakeholders to guarantee employment to the elderly as well as higher wages and better reeducation opportunities for workers. Borne identified illegal immigration as a top concern. A bill seeking to plug holes in the French immigration laws will go to parliament in fall. Prior to that, lawmakers will debate a draft legislation in May that will decarbonize the national economy, followed by a plan in June that will guarantee health care for all. The prime minister assured reporters that the government would seek a parliamentary majority on each initiative and refrain from using the clause that allowed it to push the unpopular pension reform through parliament without a debate in March. It has used Clause 49.3 on a dozen occasions since last fall.

