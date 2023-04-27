International
From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR
From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR
Fidel Castro's visit to USSR took place in 1963, at a time when the world was divided into two superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union.
Fidel Castro's arrival in Moscow was met with great fanfare. He was greeted by Soviet leaders, including Nikita Khrushchev, who was the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union at the time. The two leaders held extensive talks on a variety of issues, including political and economic cooperation. The visit was also marked by a series of public appearances by Castro, during which he addressed large crowds of Soviet citizens.Fidel Castro's visit to the USSR lasted until June 3: During his 39-day trip, the Cuban leader toured the entire Soviet Union, from Siberia to Samarkand.Take a look at Fidel Castro's historic visit to USSR in Sputnik's gallery:
fidel castro, revolutionary leader
fidel castro, revolutionary leader

From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR

18:35 GMT 27.04.2023
The visit of the Cuban leader to the Soviet Union started on April 27, 1963, at a time when the world was divided into two major blocs. Castro's visit was seen as a challenge to the United States, which had been trying to isolate the island nation.
Fidel Castro's arrival in Moscow was met with great fanfare. He was greeted by Soviet leaders, including Nikita Khrushchev, who was the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union at the time.
The two leaders held extensive talks on a variety of issues, including political and economic cooperation. The visit was also marked by a series of public appearances by Castro, during which he addressed large crowds of Soviet citizens.
Fidel Castro's visit to the USSR lasted until June 3: During his 39-day trip, the Cuban leader toured the entire Soviet Union, from Siberia to Samarkand.
Take a look at Fidel Castro's historic visit to USSR in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Castro's visit to the Soviet Union established a strong bond between Cuba and the USSR, which lasted for many years.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Castro's visit to the Soviet Union established a strong bond between Cuba and the USSR, which lasted for many years.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution.
1/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Castro's visit to the Soviet Union established a strong bond between Cuba and the USSR, which lasted for many years.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

The Soviet Union became Cuba's main ally during the Cold War, providing economic and military support to the small island nation.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, 1963.

The Soviet Union became Cuba's main ally during the Cold War, providing economic and military support to the small island nation.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, 1963.
2/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

The Soviet Union became Cuba's main ally during the Cold War, providing economic and military support to the small island nation.

Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, 1963.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Castro's visit also resulted in economic and military agreements between the two countries, including increased Soviet aid to Cuba.

Above: Fidel Castro among Ukrainian female farmers during his visit to the USSR, 1963.

Castro's visit also resulted in economic and military agreements between the two countries, including increased Soviet aid to Cuba.

Above: Fidel Castro among Ukrainian female farmers during his visit to the USSR, 1963.
3/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Castro's visit also resulted in economic and military agreements between the two countries, including increased Soviet aid to Cuba.

Above: Fidel Castro among Ukrainian female farmers during his visit to the USSR, 1963.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Fidel Castro arrived in Murmansk at around 10 a.m. on April 27. There, he visited the Lenin icebreaker, the Murmansk fish port, and the fish processing plant.

Above: Fidel Castro greets residents of Murmansk during his visit to the USSR.

Fidel Castro arrived in Murmansk at around 10 a.m. on April 27. There, he visited the Lenin icebreaker, the Murmansk fish port, and the fish processing plant.

Above: Fidel Castro greets residents of Murmansk during his visit to the USSR.
4/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Fidel Castro arrived in Murmansk at around 10 a.m. on April 27. There, he visited the Lenin icebreaker, the Murmansk fish port, and the fish processing plant.

Above: Fidel Castro greets residents of Murmansk during his visit to the USSR.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev / Go to the mediabank

After Moscow, the Cuban leader embarked on a major tour of the Soviet Union.

Above: Fidel Castro at a collective farm, Uzbekistan.

After Moscow, the Cuban leader embarked on a major tour of the Soviet Union.

Above: Fidel Castro at a collective farm, Uzbekistan.
5/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev
/
Go to the mediabank

After Moscow, the Cuban leader embarked on a major tour of the Soviet Union.

Above: Fidel Castro at a collective farm, Uzbekistan.

© Sputnik / Sergey Smirnov / Go to the mediabank

Leningrad residents welcome Fidel Castro at the airport

Leningrad residents welcome Fidel Castro at the airport
6/13
© Sputnik / Sergey Smirnov
/
Go to the mediabank

Leningrad residents welcome Fidel Castro at the airport

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev / Go to the mediabank

Fidel Castro visited the USSR’s Bolshoi Theatre for the ballet Swan Lake. After the performance, he met the ballet dancers and prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya (center).

Fidel Castro visited the USSR's Bolshoi Theatre for the ballet Swan Lake. After the performance, he met the ballet dancers and prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya (center).
7/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev
/
Go to the mediabank

Fidel Castro visited the USSR’s Bolshoi Theatre for the ballet Swan Lake. After the performance, he met the ballet dancers and prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya (center).

© Sputnik / Sergey Smirnov / Go to the mediabank

The Cuban leader during a trip to regions of the Soviet Union. Fidel Castro with fishermen on Lake Baikal.

The Cuban leader during a trip to regions of the Soviet Union. Fidel Castro with fishermen on Lake Baikal.
8/13
© Sputnik / Sergey Smirnov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Cuban leader during a trip to regions of the Soviet Union. Fidel Castro with fishermen on Lake Baikal.

© Sputnik / Lev Polikashin

Prime Minister and leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro during a meeting with professors and students at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prime Minister and leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro during a meeting with professors and students at Lomonosov Moscow State University.
9/13
© Sputnik / Lev Polikashin

Prime Minister and leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro during a meeting with professors and students at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

On May 1, the Cuban leader took part in celebrations sitting on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum on Red Square and watching the military parade.

Above: Cuban leader Fidel Castro and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow.

On May 1, the Cuban leader took part in celebrations sitting on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum on Red Square and watching the military parade.

Above: Cuban leader Fidel Castro and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow.
10/13
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

On May 1, the Cuban leader took part in celebrations sitting on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum on Red Square and watching the military parade.

Above: Cuban leader Fidel Castro and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Lev Nosov

A rally on Red Square in Moscow devoted to the visit to the USSR of Fidel Castro, prime minister of the Revolutionary Government of the Republic of Cuba.

A rally on Red Square in Moscow devoted to the visit to the USSR of Fidel Castro, prime minister of the Revolutionary Government of the Republic of Cuba.
11/13
© Sputnik / Lev Nosov

A rally on Red Square in Moscow devoted to the visit to the USSR of Fidel Castro, prime minister of the Revolutionary Government of the Republic of Cuba.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev / Go to the mediabank

Cuban guests lay a wreath on a mass grave of the defenders of Stalingrad in Volgograd's Fallen Soldiers Square.

Cuban guests lay a wreath on a mass grave of the defenders of Stalingrad in Volgograd's Fallen Soldiers Square.
12/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev
/
Go to the mediabank

Cuban guests lay a wreath on a mass grave of the defenders of Stalingrad in Volgograd's Fallen Soldiers Square.

© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Fidel Castro during a meeting with pioneers as part of his visit to the USSR.

Fidel Castro during a meeting with pioneers as part of his visit to the USSR.
13/13
© Sputnik / Vasily Malyshev

Fidel Castro during a meeting with pioneers as part of his visit to the USSR.

