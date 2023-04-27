From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR
Castro's visit to the Soviet Union established a strong bond between Cuba and the USSR, which lasted for many years.
Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution.
The Soviet Union became Cuba's main ally during the Cold War, providing economic and military support to the small island nation.
Above: Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, 1963.
Castro's visit also resulted in economic and military agreements between the two countries, including increased Soviet aid to Cuba.
Above: Fidel Castro among Ukrainian female farmers during his visit to the USSR, 1963.
Fidel Castro arrived in Murmansk at around 10 a.m. on April 27. There, he visited the Lenin icebreaker, the Murmansk fish port, and the fish processing plant.
Above: Fidel Castro greets residents of Murmansk during his visit to the USSR.
After Moscow, the Cuban leader embarked on a major tour of the Soviet Union.
Above: Fidel Castro at a collective farm, Uzbekistan.
Leningrad residents welcome Fidel Castro at the airport
Fidel Castro visited the USSR’s Bolshoi Theatre for the ballet Swan Lake. After the performance, he met the ballet dancers and prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya (center).
The Cuban leader during a trip to regions of the Soviet Union. Fidel Castro with fishermen on Lake Baikal.
Prime Minister and leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro during a meeting with professors and students at Lomonosov Moscow State University.
On May 1, the Cuban leader took part in celebrations sitting on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum on Red Square and watching the military parade.
Above: Cuban leader Fidel Castro and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow.
A rally on Red Square in Moscow devoted to the visit to the USSR of Fidel Castro, prime minister of the Revolutionary Government of the Republic of Cuba.
Cuban guests lay a wreath on a mass grave of the defenders of Stalingrad in Volgograd's Fallen Soldiers Square.
Fidel Castro during a meeting with pioneers as part of his visit to the USSR.
