https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/from-caribbean-to-siberia-fidel-castros-first-visit-to-ussr-1109886956.html

From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR

From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR

Fidel Castro's visit to USSR took place in 1963, at a time when the world was divided into two superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union.

2023-04-27T18:35+0000

2023-04-27T18:35+0000

2023-04-27T18:35+0000

multimedia

fidel castro

nikita khrushchev

ussr

cuba

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109884327_0:231:2048:1383_1920x0_80_0_0_d2bbd4c4a35ee1a84ccce918fc8347f6.jpg

Fidel Castro's arrival in Moscow was met with great fanfare. He was greeted by Soviet leaders, including Nikita Khrushchev, who was the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union at the time. The two leaders held extensive talks on a variety of issues, including political and economic cooperation. The visit was also marked by a series of public appearances by Castro, during which he addressed large crowds of Soviet citizens.Fidel Castro's visit to the USSR lasted until June 3: During his 39-day trip, the Cuban leader toured the entire Soviet Union, from Siberia to Samarkand.Take a look at Fidel Castro's historic visit to USSR in Sputnik's gallery:

ussr

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fidel castro, revolutionary leader