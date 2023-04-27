https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/manchin-claims-hell-win-any-race-as-new-contenders-emerge-for-his-west-virginia-seat-1109900846.html

Manchin Claims He'll 'Win Any Race' as New Contenders Emerge for His West Virginia Seat

Manchin Claims He'll 'Win Any Race' as New Contenders Emerge for His West Virginia Seat

Senator Joe Manchin, who is up for reelection and is rumored to be considering a Presidential run, says he would win "any race" he enters.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) bragged on Thursday that he would win any race he enters after it was revealed the senator would be facing a challenge for his seat in the upcoming election cycle.Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024 and has not said if he will run again, has declined to shoot down rumors that he may run for president. He is one of three Democrats in the Senate who serve in a state that former president Donald Trump won in 2020, indicating that they are vulnerable to challenges by the GOP.The senator's comments surfaced as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for Manchin’s seat on Thursday morning. Justice, who cannot run for reelection because of term limits in West Virginia, announced his official bid during an event in White Sulphur Springs.Justice's entry into the fray marks him as the third major candidate seeking the Republican nomination to run for Manchin’s seat. Representative Alex Mooney announced a bid shortly after the midterm elections last November and Chris Rose, a fourth-generation coal miner with ties to Trump, has also announced a run.The latest comes as Manchin has also been facing criticism from his party. While no candidate has announced a bid to face Manchin in the primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) teased he may support a potential challenger for the Democratic nomination.It is not known which candidate GOP leadership will support in the Republican primary but a GOP-funded poll released in February indicated that Justice would be the most formidable challenger for Manchin. Justice flipped his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2017.

