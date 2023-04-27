Manchin Claims He'll 'Win Any Race' as New Contenders Emerge for His West Virginia Seat
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a lengthy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
The West Virginia senator has become known for being a controversial figure, often angering his own party by refusing to vote for keystone Democratic bills during his time in the Senate chamber.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) bragged on Thursday that he would win any race he enters after it was revealed the senator would be facing a challenge for his seat in the upcoming election cycle.
“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering health care costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order,” Manchin said in a statement. "But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."
Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024 and has not said if he will run again, has declined to shoot down rumors that he may run for president. He is one of three Democrats in the Senate who serve in a state that former president Donald Trump won in 2020, indicating that they are vulnerable to challenges by the GOP.
The senator's comments surfaced as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for Manchin’s seat on Thursday morning. Justice, who cannot run for reelection because of term limits in West Virginia, announced his official bid during an event in White Sulphur Springs.
“I am officially announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate,” Justice told supporters. “And I absolutely will promise you to God above that I will do the job, and I will do the job that will make you proud.”
Justice's entry into the fray marks him as the third major candidate seeking the Republican nomination to run for Manchin’s seat. Representative Alex Mooney announced a bid shortly after the midterm elections last November and Chris Rose, a fourth-generation coal miner with ties to Trump, has also announced a run.
The latest comes as Manchin has also been facing criticism from his party. While no candidate has announced a bid to face Manchin in the primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) teased he may support a potential challenger for the Democratic nomination.
It is not known which candidate GOP leadership will support in the Republican primary but a GOP-funded poll released in February indicated that Justice would be the most formidable challenger for Manchin. Justice flipped his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2017.
Manchin’s seat seems to be vulnerable for reasons other than Trump’s popularity in the state. According to a Morning Consult poll taken in October, only 42% of West Virginians approve of Manchin’s job performance while 51% disapprove.
Even among West Virginia Democrats, Manchin is struggling. The same poll said that only 52% approve of Manchin’s job performance.