Moscow: Company Affected by Sanctions to De-Facto Manage Foreign Assets in Russia

The management of the foreign assets transferred to Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) will de-facto be carried out by a company that has suffered from the actions of unfriendly countries, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.
"According to the presidential decree the actual management will be carried out by a company that has suffered from the actions of unfriendly countries. This is due to the fact that were part of Rosneft. In fact, Rosimushchestvo will not take action. That is, those who have suffered are the ones who will manage the assets," Moiseev said.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo, if Russian assets abroad are seized. German Uniper’s shares in Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo. The decree on the external management of foreign assets does not concern property issues and does not deprive owners of their property, Russia will only temporary adopt managerial decisions on a case-by-case basis.
11:08 GMT 27.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The management of the foreign assets transferred to Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) will de-facto be carried out by a company that has suffered from the actions of unfriendly countries, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.
"According to the presidential decree the actual management will be carried out by a company that has suffered from the actions of unfriendly countries. This is due to the fact that were part of Rosneft. In fact, Rosimushchestvo will not take action. That is, those who have suffered are the ones who will manage the assets," Moiseev said.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo, if Russian assets abroad are seized. German Uniper’s shares in Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.
The decree on the external management of foreign assets does not concern property issues and does not deprive owners of their property, Russia will only temporary adopt managerial decisions on a case-by-case basis.
