Pentagon Space Policy Chief: Satellite Systems Essential to 'US Way of War'

Protection of the US space-based surveillance, intel and reconnaissance satellite forces deployed in geosynchronous orbit and the rapidly expanding constellations in low earth orbit are necessary for the US' way of fighting wars.

Speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that "to put it simply, space based missions are essential to the US way of war."Plumb said the US military infrastructure consisting of space assets orbiting the Earth provides essential capabilities in both the strategic and tactical spheres. The total $33.3 billion proposed space military budget for fiscal 2024 is a 15% increase on the one for Fiscal Year 2023, and includes nearly $5 billion for missile tracking and warning capabilities, Plumb said. At least $2.3 billion of that sum will go to new proliferated resilient architectures and $2.6 billion for next-generation persistent overhead infrared systems, Plumb added.

