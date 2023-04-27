https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/pentagon-space-policy-chief-satellite-systems-essential-to-us-way-of-war-1109867248.html
Pentagon Space Policy Chief: Satellite Systems Essential to 'US Way of War'
Pentagon Space Policy Chief: Satellite Systems Essential to 'US Way of War'
Protection of the US space-based surveillance, intel and reconnaissance satellite forces deployed in geosynchronous orbit and the rapidly expanding constellations in low earth orbit are necessary for the US' way of fighting wars.
2023-04-27T01:33+0000
2023-04-27T01:33+0000
2023-04-27T01:29+0000
military
space
science & tech
pentagon
surveillance
intelligence
military & intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_1fa057f7e650fea4d8fa55fd9ee0343b.jpg
Speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that "to put it simply, space based missions are essential to the US way of war."Plumb said the US military infrastructure consisting of space assets orbiting the Earth provides essential capabilities in both the strategic and tactical spheres. The total $33.3 billion proposed space military budget for fiscal 2024 is a 15% increase on the one for Fiscal Year 2023, and includes nearly $5 billion for missile tracking and warning capabilities, Plumb said. At least $2.3 billion of that sum will go to new proliferated resilient architectures and $2.6 billion for next-generation persistent overhead infrared systems, Plumb added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-russia-can-come-back-together-by-cooperating-in-space---former-astronaut-1109608661.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d8f725db574bb2eb8668a69cc9535f53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
space-based surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance satellite, us, pentagon, satellite systems, assistant secretary of defense for space policy john plumb, us house armed services committee
space-based surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance satellite, us, pentagon, satellite systems, assistant secretary of defense for space policy john plumb, us house armed services committee
Pentagon Space Policy Chief: Satellite Systems Essential to 'US Way of War'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Protection of the US space-based surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance (ISR) satellite forces deployed in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the Earth and the rapidly expanding constellations in low earth orbit (LEO) are necessary for the US' way of fighting wars to succeed, a US official said.
Speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that "to put it simply, space based missions are essential to the US way of war."
"Space is essential to how we compete and fight in every domain," the government official went on to underscore.
Plumb said the US military infrastructure consisting of space assets orbiting the Earth provides essential capabilities in both the strategic and tactical spheres.
"It provides us with the missile warning and the missile tracking essential to defending our Homeland," Plumb said. "It provides precision navigation tracking to strike targets with precision. and it provides communication in austere environments to support global command and control."
The total $33.3 billion proposed space military budget for fiscal 2024 is a 15% increase on the one for Fiscal Year 2023, and includes nearly $5 billion for missile tracking and warning capabilities, Plumb said.
At least $2.3 billion of that sum will go to new proliferated resilient architectures and $2.6 billion for next-generation persistent overhead infrared systems, Plumb added.