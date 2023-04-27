https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-erdogan-to-hold-phone-talks-before-nuclear-fuel-loading-ceremony-at-akkuyu-npp-1109870238.html
Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP
Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold phone talks on Thursday before the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).
2023-04-27T05:07+0000
2023-04-27T05:07+0000
2023-04-27T05:07+0000
world
akkuyu npp
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
russia
rosatom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089546587_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb358f46e30f8670da5c973944178aa.jpg
The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of the bilateral relations during their conversation. Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220820/turkeys-akkuyu-nuclear-plant-installs-key-mechanism-for-reactor-operation-developer-1099796024.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089546587_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9dbb19b6022f0cf6b56b4711852ce66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
akkuyu npp, russian president vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, nuclear fuel
akkuyu npp, russian president vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, nuclear fuel
Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold phone talks on Thursday before the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).
The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of the bilateral relations during their conversation.
Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP
built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.
20 August 2022, 09:31 GMT
Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.