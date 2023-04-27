Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold phone talks on Thursday before the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).
The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of the bilateral relations during their conversation. Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220820/turkeys-akkuyu-nuclear-plant-installs-key-mechanism-for-reactor-operation-developer-1099796024.html
05:07 GMT 27.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold phone talks on Thursday before the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).
The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of the bilateral relations during their conversation.
Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.
World
Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Installs Key Mechanism for Reactor Operation: Developer
20 August 2022, 09:31 GMT
Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.
