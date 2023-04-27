International
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-joins-fuel-delivery-ceremony-for-turkiyes-akkuyu-nuclear-plant-via-video-link-1109871706.html
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province, via video link.
2023-04-27T13:26+0000
2023-04-27T13:27+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
russia
rosatom
akkuyu npp
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0ccd3dd2b2525fca60e0262b8ed7f5.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in today's nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Turkiye's Mersin Province, via video link.The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is being constructed by Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, and consists of four VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
2023-04-27T13:26+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e97f3cbd2ca44a9a42754baae3ff1f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, akkuyu npp, nuclear fuel
russian president vladimir putin, akkuyu npp, nuclear fuel

Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link

13:26 GMT 27.04.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 27.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held phone talks before the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkiye.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in today's nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Turkiye's Mersin Province, via video link.
The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is being constructed by Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, and consists of four VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала