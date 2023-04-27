https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-joins-fuel-delivery-ceremony-for-turkiyes-akkuyu-nuclear-plant-via-video-link-1109871706.html

Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province, via video link.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in today's nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Turkiye's Mersin Province, via video link.The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is being constructed by Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, and consists of four VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

