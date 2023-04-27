https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/russia-becomes-worlds-second-producer-of-mineral-fertilizers-after-china-1109887216.html

Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China

Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China

Russia has overtaken the United States in the production of mineral fertilizers and has become the second in the world after China, Russian Fertilizers Producers Association (RFPA) President Andrey Guryev said on Thursday.

"Over the past 10 years, we have increased production by 40% — up to 55 million tons — of all types of fertilizers. We have overtaken the United States and India in production and today we are the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the world after China. This is a huge achievement," Guryev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A total of 70% of Russia's mineral fertilizer exports go to friendly countries, the official added.In November, Uralchem-Uralkali Group, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that the ports of Estonia, Latvia, Belgium and the Netherlands blocked more than 260,000 tonnes of the company's fertilizers. Head of Uralchem Dmitry Mazepin explained that his company was unable to pay for freight because of the restrictive measures, but negotiated help from the United Nations.Moscow has offered to supply Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries free of charge. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, as many as 262,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers are stuck in European ports. The first batch of Russian fertilizers stuck in Europe since September 2022, amounting to 20,000 tonnes, was shipped from the Netherlands to Malawi.

