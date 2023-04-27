International
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/russia-becomes-worlds-second-producer-of-mineral-fertilizers-after-china-1109887216.html
Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China
Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China
Russia has overtaken the United States in the production of mineral fertilizers and has become the second in the world after China, Russian Fertilizers Producers Association (RFPA) President Andrey Guryev said on Thursday.
2023-04-27T13:46+0000
2023-04-27T13:46+0000
russia
russia
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104064937_0:368:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd8f778725cd4f17654ee0cefa87571.jpg
"Over the past 10 years, we have increased production by 40% — up to 55 million tons — of all types of fertilizers. We have overtaken the United States and India in production and today we are the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the world after China. This is a huge achievement," Guryev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A total of 70% of Russia's mineral fertilizer exports go to friendly countries, the official added.In November, Uralchem-Uralkali Group, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that the ports of Estonia, Latvia, Belgium and the Netherlands blocked more than 260,000 tonnes of the company's fertilizers. Head of Uralchem Dmitry Mazepin explained that his company was unable to pay for freight because of the restrictive measures, but negotiated help from the United Nations.Moscow has offered to supply Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries free of charge. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, as many as 262,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers are stuck in European ports. The first batch of Russian fertilizers stuck in Europe since September 2022, amounting to 20,000 tonnes, was shipped from the Netherlands to Malawi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/russia-boosts-fertilizers-export-to-thailand-by-63-in-2022-1108744212.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104064937_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6604b2e1ca4958649288ce939f11c3b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mineral fertilizers, russian fertilizers producers association
mineral fertilizers, russian fertilizers producers association

Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China

13:46 GMT 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov / Go to the mediabankWorks on the territory of the Almaz Fertilizers LLC plant for the production of water-soluble and granular fertilizers
Works on the territory of the Almaz Fertilizers LLC plant for the production of water-soluble and granular fertilizers - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has overtaken the United States in the production of mineral fertilizers and has become the second in the world after China, Russian Fertilizers Producers Association (RFPA) President Andrey Guryev said on Thursday.
"Over the past 10 years, we have increased production by 40% — up to 55 million tons — of all types of fertilizers. We have overtaken the United States and India in production and today we are the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the world after China. This is a huge achievement," Guryev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A total of 70% of Russia's mineral fertilizer exports go to friendly countries, the official added.
A man holding grains of single superphosphate fertilizer scooped out of a bag - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
Russia
Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export to Thailand by 63% in 2022
24 March, 07:36 GMT
In November, Uralchem-Uralkali Group, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that the ports of Estonia, Latvia, Belgium and the Netherlands blocked more than 260,000 tonnes of the company's fertilizers. Head of Uralchem Dmitry Mazepin explained that his company was unable to pay for freight because of the restrictive measures, but negotiated help from the United Nations.

Moscow has offered to supply Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries free of charge. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, as many as 262,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers are stuck in European ports. The first batch of Russian fertilizers stuck in Europe since September 2022, amounting to 20,000 tonnes, was shipped from the Netherlands to Malawi.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала