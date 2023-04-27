https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/russian-thai-businesses-to-benefit-from-transactions-in-national-currencies---official-1109903209.html

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - Official

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - Official

Russian and Thai businesses are asking their governments to streamline transactions in national currencies, Alexei Chekunkov, the minister in charge of developing Russia's Far East region told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-04-27T23:53+0000

2023-04-27T23:53+0000

2023-04-27T23:53+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

thailand

mir payment system

alexei chekunkov

businesses

bangkok

don pramudwinai

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109902391_0:84:1600:984_1920x0_80_0_0_0531faf0dde2067542ff5472e6c3a323.jpg

Chekunkov and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai co-chaired the eighth Russian-Thai cooperation panel, which convened in Bangkok on Thursday after a five-year hiatus.The Russian official said the government was promoting in Thailand its alternative to the SWIFT interbank financial communications service and its own payments network, called Mir.The Russian official also said Moscow and Bangkok are determined to develop shipping between the countries' ports."Thailand actively invites us to participate in the projects of the so-called Eastern Economic Corridor, in which port infrastructure is one of the main elements," Chekunkov said, adding that the Russian side presented to the Thai counterparts new opportunities in maritime transport between Russia and Thailand with the maximum use of Russia's Far East ports and the potential of the Northern Sea Route as a reliable sea route, which can provide not only transportation between Thailand and Russia but also the delivery of Thai goods to Western Europe.Russia and Thailand plan to boost trade to $10 billion. The Russian Far East Development Ministry estimates that Russia could potentially export over $20 billion worth of goods and services to the southeastern Asian nation. Thai investment in Russia stands at $2 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/thailand-russia-scientific-cooperation-unaffected-by-global-tensions---official-1109717547.html

thailand

bangkok

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexei chekunkov, russian-thai businesses, thai deputy prime minister don pramudwinai, russian-thai cooperation, russian far east, mir payment system, dedollarization, northern sea route, bangkok, russian-thai joint commission on bilateral cooperation