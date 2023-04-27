https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/scientists-discover-three-roman-military-camps-in-arabian-desert-1109901661.html

Archaeologists in northern Arabia have discovered three Roman fortified camps. It has been suggested that it may be evidence of an "undocumented military campaign" in Saudi Arabia and southeastern Jordan.

Archaeologists working in the Arabian Desert have discovered three Roman fortified camps, potentially holding evidence of an "undocumented military campaign" that had once been established in the region.Scientists believe the finding links back to the Roman Empire, when Romans advanced through the desert lands as part of a campaign tied to the Roman takeover of the Nabataean kingdom in 106 A.D.The camps found are similar in form but different in size, with the western camp sizing in much larger than the other two camps.Study leader Dr. Michael Fradley believes there is little doubt about the date of these camps.Since the distance between each camp ranges from 37 to 44 kilometers, the team hypothesizes that it was too far for soldiers to walk in a day, and that it was built by a cavalry unit that may have crossed the desert on camels.Experts believe the camps were built as temporary defensive posts. Fradley has stated that their level of preservation is impressive, considering the structures were likely only used for a few days or weeks.Based on the distance between the camps, officials have also speculated that another camp may have been located farther west, at the later Umayyad fort and well station at Bayir.Officials are next looking to confirm the construction date of the sites, as well as determine the reasoning for the size differences in the camps.The research findings were published in the journal Antiquity.

