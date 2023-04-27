Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy
The plant will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors.
Above: Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye
From the moment of fresh nuclear fuel delivery, the Akkuyu station will emerge as a nuclear facility, and Turkiye will become a country with nuclear power industry.
Above: Banner covers the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye
Turkish vessel ALBAYRAK-TR at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye
A woman snaps a photo near the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye
The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.
Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
One of the most exciting facts about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is that it will be the first nuclear station to be built in Turkiye. This project has been a long time coming, and it is a significant milestone for the country.
Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
With a total of four reactors, this power plant will have a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.
Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will help reduce Turkiye's reliance on fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy.
Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is being built in line with the highest safety standards. The companies involved in this project are taking every precaution to ensure that the facility is safe and secure.
Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
The construction site is located in the fifth-degree earthquake zone, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkiye.
Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye
Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye.
