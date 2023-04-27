International
Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy
Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy
On April 27, the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will take place in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province, Turkey.
On April 27, the official ceremony for loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is taking place in the town of Buyukeceli in Turkiye's Mersin Province.The Akkuyu nuclear facility is being built by a consortium of companies that includes Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.Take a look at how the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was constructed in Sputnik's gallery:
akkuyu npp, nuclear fuel loading. turkiye's akkuyu npp
akkuyu npp, nuclear fuel loading. turkiye's akkuyu npp

Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy

16:17 GMT 27.04.2023
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is a massive project that has been in the works for years. Located in the Mediterranean region of Turkiye, this facility is expected to provide a significant amount of energy to the country once it is up and running.
On April 27, the official ceremony for loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is taking place in the town of Buyukeceli in Turkiye's Mersin Province.
The Akkuyu nuclear facility is being built by a consortium of companies that includes Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.
Take a look at how the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was constructed in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The plant will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors.

Above: Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

The plant will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors.Above: Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The plant will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors.

Above: Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

From the moment of fresh nuclear fuel delivery, the Akkuyu station will emerge as a nuclear facility, and Turkiye will become a country with nuclear power industry.

Above: Banner covers the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

From the moment of fresh nuclear fuel delivery, the Akkuyu station will emerge as a nuclear facility, and Turkiye will become a country with nuclear power industry.Above: Banner covers the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

From the moment of fresh nuclear fuel delivery, the Akkuyu station will emerge as a nuclear facility, and Turkiye will become a country with nuclear power industry.

Above: Banner covers the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Turkish vessel ALBAYRAK-TR at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

Turkish vessel ALBAYRAK-TR at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Turkish vessel ALBAYRAK-TR at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

A woman snaps a photo near the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

A woman snaps a photo near the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

A woman snaps a photo near the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

One of the most exciting facts about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is that it will be the first nuclear station to be built in Turkiye. This project has been a long time coming, and it is a significant milestone for the country.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

One of the most exciting facts about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is that it will be the first nuclear station to be built in Turkiye. This project has been a long time coming, and it is a significant milestone for the country.Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

One of the most exciting facts about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is that it will be the first nuclear station to be built in Turkiye. This project has been a long time coming, and it is a significant milestone for the country.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

With a total of four reactors, this power plant will have a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

With a total of four reactors, this power plant will have a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

With a total of four reactors, this power plant will have a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will help reduce Turkiye's reliance on fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy.

Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will help reduce Turkiye&#x27;s reliance on fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy.Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will help reduce Turkiye's reliance on fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy.

Above: Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is being built in line with the highest safety standards. The companies involved in this project are taking every precaution to ensure that the facility is safe and secure.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is being built in line with the highest safety standards. The companies involved in this project are taking every precaution to ensure that the facility is safe and secure.Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is being built in line with the highest safety standards. The companies involved in this project are taking every precaution to ensure that the facility is safe and secure.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The construction site is located in the fifth-degree earthquake zone, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkiye.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

The construction site is located in the fifth-degree earthquake zone, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkiye.Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The construction site is located in the fifth-degree earthquake zone, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkiye.

Above: Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Workers at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye

Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye.

Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye.

Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkiye.

